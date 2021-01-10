SEBRING — Sebring lost a pioneer in both the local Girl Scouts of America and the University of Florida Fightin’ Gator Marching Band on Wednesday night.
The community also lost one of dogs’ best friends and a grin with pure childlike delight that Sophy Mae Mitchell Jr. shared with everyone she met, whether she’d come to love you or not, although she usually would.
Mitchell died at home Wednesday night at the age of 89, leaving behind a 15-year-old pup named “Misty” and a legacy of finding homes for orphaned animals for at least 21 years.
Officially, Mitchell retired from animal rescue in 2016 when she lost a bid for an exception to let her keep kennels at her Crescent Drive home in spite of city zoning. Unofficially, according to friends, she still trapped and adopted out stray cats, including those that once lived in the now-demolished Hotel Nan-ces-o-wee.
Patty Dumont of Sebring Angels, a local animal rescue, said Mitchell had reached out to her recently to ask her to make sure her cats were cared for.
“She really had a life of service,” Dumont said.
Diana Albritton, another friend and founder of Knotty Girl, a local charity for breast cancer awareness and recovery, said everyone loved Mitchell, and she loved them. Though her health had declined and she had become more confused in the last couple of years, it never seemed to get her down, Albritton said.
“Sophy Mae always had her home and heart open to help everyone, and [was] very dedicated to the forgotten dogs and cats in the community,” Albritton said. “I can still see her homemade flyers she would make to raise funds and offer adoption information.”
Mitchell’s animal rescue started in 1995, when she found and brought home two stray dogs from St. Croix. Albritton remembered her at Lunch Club Wednesday, a ladies networking club, and the Sebring Area Chamber of Commerce monthly networking lunches, prior to the pandemic. Scarcely taller than five feet, Mitchell held the floor telling people of the animals she had for adoption with the biggest, brightest smile.
“I will miss that grin,” Dumont said. “She had the pure delight of a child.”
Mitchell could remember when Girl Scouts of America was a new thing in Highlands County. The organization didn’t arrive locally until the late 1920s when the founder and Mitchell’s mother, Sophy Mae Mitchell Sr., started getting a troop going before her daughter was of age to join.
“My mother founded the Girl Scouts in Sebring,” Mitchell told the Highlands News-Sun in 2017. “I was born in 1931 and I grew up in Girl Scouts. With Sebring being a small town, Girl Scouts was our way of life. Social activities were things that you could walk to and where your parents knew you were going to be safe.”
Soon after founding a troop, the Girl Scouts of Highlands County got approval for a WPA-built Girl Scout house in 1939 that was still in operation three years ago, but fell into disrepair after Hurricane Irma and sits closed surrounded by county government buildings.
Before that happened, however, the county had to remove an old sidewalk inscribed with names of local Girl Scouts and their leaders. Members of Troop 773 copied the names through paper rubbings then re-etched them into a new sidewalk when it was poured on July 3, 2014.
Mitchell rewrote her mother’s name alongside scouts and public officials who helped rewrite the other names.
“Sophy never had a short story,” Albritton added, noting that one of her favorites was how Mitchell became the first woman in the University of Florida Marching Band.
Mitchell, who had received training in band music with the Sebring High School Band, under direction of Peter “Prof” Gustat and his son, Paul, carried the banner for the UF band during her freshman year in 1948, but moved up to play the bell lyre as a sophomore, an instrument she took up again in 1973 as a member of the Gator Alumni Band.
In 1949, the University of Florida had been co-educational for two years already, but no women had attempted to join the marching band.
“When I got here, they didn’t have girls in the band,” Mitchell said in 2015, “because girls had skirts in those days.”
Colonel Harold Bachman, director of Bands, also did not want skirts in his marching band, but he recognized Mitchell’s abilities on percussion instruments and had special uniforms made for her and another female member, Mitchell said. They marched in front, ahead of the trombone line and behind the majorettes, both on the football field and in parades.
Mitchell, also a member of the concert band, was inducted into the University of Florida Gator Band Hall of Fame on April 2, 2009, at a ceremony on the Gainesville campus.
Karron Neale Tedder knew Mitchell best as a Gator football fan. She said Mitchell would join Tedder and others at the Blue Lagoon Saloon, prior to the pandemic, to cheer and sometimes jeer the team during televised games. Tedder knew of Mitchell’s love for the band and for pets in need of homes, and admired her love for what she enjoyed doing.
She always tried to live life to the fullest and be happy,” Tedder said. “Her voice was always so kind.”
Arrangements are still being made for her funeral and memorial service.