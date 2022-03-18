SEBRING — There’s nothing worse for a driver leading a race late than to see a yellow flag, although that’s what happened during Thursday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120. With Chad McCumbee leading the GS class in the No. 40 PF Racing Ozarks International Raceway Ford Mustang GT4 and Mikey Taylor in front of the TCR class, in the Unitronic JDC-Miller MotorSports Liqui Moly Audi RS3 LMS SEQ, the yellow flag came out with a bit more than 10 minutes remaining.
When things were cleared, it turned the race into a two-lap sprint, where McCumbee was able to maintain his position to take the checkered flag, giving the victory to the team of McCumbee and James Pesek.
“It’s great right now,” Pesak said after the victory. “I don’t have words.”
It was a different story in the TCR class, where Karl Wittmer was able to move from third place to the front of the field and take the victory, keeping the car on track in the final corner when it looked a bit ‘iffy’ for a few seconds.
Wittmer said he was able to grab the lead around Turn 10 when “the two leaders got into each other.”
Trent Hindman, in the No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4, and Eric Foss, driving the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mosing Motorcars Mercedes-AMG GT GT4, had a great battle for second during a good portion of the final two laps. But Hindman was able to get by Foss and Andy Jakos, in the No. 14 Riley Motorsports Toyota Gazoo Racing Latin America / Purdy Group / Delta Commercial / YPF Toyota Supra GT4, also managed to get past the Mercedes-AMG to round out the podium with a third-place finish.
In TCR, the defending series champions, Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis, had their second consecutive second-place finish, while Taylor placed third.
Wittmer teamed with Victor Gonzalez in the No. 99 Victor Gonzalez Racing Team — VGRT Fiebruz Motorsports / HPD / Sector 5 Honda Civic FK7 TCR for the victory.
“It’s been a tough week for us,” Gonzalez said. “We knew what we had to do.”
The Michelin Pilot Challenge series will return to action for the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 on April 30.