BRASELTON, Ga. — As is so often the case in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races, the GT Daytona (GTD) class provided a full-on exhibition of close racing, constant lead changes and genuine triumph – with Ross Gunn driving to victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans for the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin team over the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, whose runner-up effort was stellar enough to earn the season championship.
Through the day and the night at Michelin Raceway, the cars swapped the lead continuously with five, sometimes six, cars consistently on the lead lap in a race whose class lead seldom varied by more than a half-minute. The final margin of victory was 7.857 seconds after 10 hours of racing concluded in chilly 40-degree weather.
The No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 – with drivers Gunn, Roman De Angelis and Ian James – took the lead for good with only 35 minutes remaining, the top spot changing three times in the final hour alone. It was the team’s second win of the season and first at Michelin Raceway.
“It’s awesome, what a testimony to everybody who works on this team and the great effort they did,’’ James said. “My teammates were amazing today and nobody was going to beat us there at the end. Ross Gunn was just on fire. We’re going to enjoy this one.’’
While just short of the race win, the No. 9 Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3R – with drivers Laurens Vanthoor, Zacharie Robichon and Lars Kern – did everything it needed to earn the team’s first championship. Saturday certainly marked a triumphant comeback for the Porsche, which only qualified eighth fastest in class on Friday but pushed the Aston Martin for the victory all the way to the end.
“We were like, at this point, we might as well try and win the race, too,’’ an emotional Robichon said. “I think I just got something stuck in my eye, I don’t know what’s going on here.
“It’s been pretty special. For Laurens, Lars and myself, it’s the last race as a team so it’s a little bittersweet. But I couldn’t be more proud. It’s super special. We’ve worked together as a team and Laurens came in and this whole team – every guy and girl – it’s what they deserve.’’
There were no assumptions going into this class battle. Three cars – the No. 9, No. 23 and the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 – came into the race with a mathematical shot at the title.
Contention was fleeting, however, for the top qualifier among the trio. The No. 1 Lamborghini won the GTD class pole position, but early race contact with an LMP3 car sent the car behind the pit wall for lengthy repairs only two hours into the race. It continued, however, finishing seventh in class.