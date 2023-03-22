SEBRING — Pfaff Motorsports ran a flawless race in Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, using some fuel-saving measures in the last two hours to take the checkered flag. Driver Patrick Pilet ran the final 41 laps of the race without stopping for fuel or tires and the team posted a 2.206-second victory over the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.
The Pfaff Porsche crew was monitoring its fuel situation closely and knew they were going to need one more yellow flag towards the end of the race to finish without having to pit. They got it in when their fellow Porsche colleagues — those driving the two GTP class Porsches — were involved in a crash with just over 18 minutes remaining in the race.
That allowed Pilet, Klaus Bachler and Laurens Vanthoor to remain on track and not give up the lead to the Lexus car of Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood. Still, the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team was happy to finish on the podium.
“It was the best finish for Vasser Sullivan and Lexus in the Twelve Hours of Sebring and a great start to build on going into the sprint portion of the season,” Hawlsworth said. “If you asked us prior to the season if we’d finish third and second at Daytona and Sebring, we would’ve definitely taken that. It’s a really good start to the season for us in points. Of course, you always hope for a little bit more when we were as close as we were to the win, but we’ll just keep building on this.”
The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, driven by Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Maro Engel, finished a close third, just 4.326 seconds behind the Porsche.
Based on the reaction to the team during the prerace driver introductions, Corvette Racing certainly had its share of fans. Wheat the team didn’t have during the race was a bit of a luck.
During the early part of the race it looked as though Corvette Racing was going to send their fans home happy, as the team spent a good portion of the first eight hours out front. But with four hours remaining, the team needed to replace the left-rear damper in the pits, which knocked it down to eighth place.
The team was back in contention in the last hour and you can never count out Antonio Garcia at Sebring. But on a restart with 50 minutes to go, Garcia was hit from behind and knocked off track. After gaining some ground, Garcia and the No. 62 Ferrari were involved in a crash instigated by the overall leaders and team had to settle for a fifth-place finish.
“I really don’t know what to say,” Garcia said. “All I know is that I was spun twice and it ruined our race and our car. I understand that this is an important race but there is no call for what happened late. It was careless and reckless driving by a lot of guys who should know better. I don’t know if we would have won, but I do know that we had that chance taken from us.”
Garcia wasn’t the only Corvette driver who was a little miffed after the race.
“I’d say driving standards for today were pretty sub-par from the whole field,” Jordan Taylor said. “There were so many yellows early on and the end of the race was embarrassing to be part of, to be honest. It’s disappointing to finish fifth after how strong we were, but we’ll move on to Long Beach.”
The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 14 and 15 in Long Beach, California.