SEBRING — Pfaff Motorsports ran a flawless race in Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, using some fuel-saving measures in the last two hours to take the checkered flag. Driver Patrick Pilet ran the final 41 laps of the race without stopping for fuel or tires and the team posted a 2.206-second victory over the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

The Pfaff Porsche crew was monitoring its fuel situation closely and knew they were going to need one more yellow flag towards the end of the race to finish without having to pit. They got it in when their fellow Porsche colleagues — those driving the two GTP class Porsches — were involved in a crash with just over 18 minutes remaining in the race.

