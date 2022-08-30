ALTON, Va. — With a GTD class car playing the fuel strategy game in front of him, fuel mileage concerns of his own and a rival GTD PRO competitor closing quickly, Mathieu Jaminet had his hands full Sunday in the closing stages of the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR.

But the 27-year-old Frenchman handled the pressure with aplomb as he guided the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R that he shared with Matt Campbell to the GTD PRO and overall victory in the two-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event at VIRginia International Raceway.

