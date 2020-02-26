SEBRING — Pharmacists may soon be testing for influenza and strep throat and treating those patients if HB 389 keeps sailing through the state capitol. The bill, from Tyler Sirois (R-Merritt Island), will go to the Health & Human Services Committee this week.
Dr. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park), is the vice chair of the Health & Human Services Committee and is a supporter of HB389 and its companion SB 714 sponsored by Travis Hutson (R-St. Augustine). Pigman will vote yea on the bill and fully expects it to pass. It has already passed Health Quality Subcommittee and the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee by wide margins.
Currently, pharmacists are allowed to give influenza, shingles, pneumonia and other vaccinations under the protocol of a physician. If passed into law, certified pharmacists would be able to test for influenza (flu) and strep throat and treat patients with the appropriate medications.
Some bill requirements would be the pharmacist(s) would have to enter into a protocol with a physician for supervision. The pharmacist would have to undergo eight hours of additional training. The bill would require the pharmacist to inform the patient’s primary and the supervising doctor within two days. The pharmacist would have to maintain a $200,000 liability insurance.
“As a doctor, I am very concerned about access to care,” Pigman said. “Doctor’s offices are filled and our E.R.’s are filled, especially in the winter.”
Pigman also said it could be weeks before a patient could get into a doctor’s office and access to a pharmacist who could treat the flu would help to decrease the spread of the disease and be on the road to recovery.
“Let’s face it, no one is going to lose patients or go bankrupt,” Pigman said. “No one with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or congestive heart failure or something serious would walk in to a pharmacy to be treated.”
Pigman pointed out the bill is permissive; it would not mandate a pharmacist would have to get certified and treat the flu.
Locally, some pharmacists that are for the proposal and others have reservations. Melinda Murray, a pharmacist at Shamrock Pharmacy in Lake Placid, is concerned of the bill. She is waiting to see what happens and to see what the Florida Department of Pharmacy has to say about it.
Murray said the bill could be a “slippery slope.” She was also worried about the accuracy of the tests and liability.
Pharmacist Dean Stidham is a pharmacist at Gilbert’s in Sebring as well as a compounding pharmacist at Shamrock Pharmacy and is in support of the bill.
“The medical profession has protected the prescribing of medicine,” he said. “I support pharmacists medicating a patient for 72 hours. Pharmacists far and away are trained with a great foundation in drug knowledge. We had the same classes in school as the physicians, but we had more of it.”
Stidham said there would be parameters put in place and protocol with a supervising doctor. He added it would be good if a patient did not have to sit in a doctor’s office for two to three hours when they have the flu.
Serese Marotta is the chief operating officer of the nonprofit Families Fighting Flu, a group fighting the spread of the flu virus. It formed as members have lost children or have had loved ones very ill from it.
“Families Fighting Flu supports the test-and-treat legislation in Florida because we know firsthand that influenza (flu) is a serious disease that can result in hospitalization and death, even for healthy children and adults,” Marotta said. “We want individuals to have timely access to medical attention and treatment that will hopefully help prevent and reduce these types of serious outcomes.”