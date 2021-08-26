SEBRING — The latest reported end date for Sebring Parkway Phase 2 could have people driving on the road as early as September next year.
The Highlands County Public Information Office has reported that Sebring Parkway Phase 2A, which has been under construction from Youth Care Lane south to include the DeSoto Road junction, will soon transition to Phase 2B, and Bergeron Land Development Inc. expects to have that part — essentially the whole project — done by Sept. 8, 2022.
As with any road project, the expected end date may come sooner if work progresses smoothly or may come later if work is delayed for any reason.
Phase 2B, set to start on Oct. 1 this year, will include:
- Widening the road from two lanes to a four-lane, divided roadway.
- Improving the intersection at U.S. 27 with new traffic signal mast arms and a two-lane turn lane for traffic turning left from the highway to the Parkway.
- Installing drainage improvements and relocating utilities and power lines.
- Constructing a roundabout on the Parkway at the northwest corner of the Highlands Regional Medical Center campus, to provide a new main entrance and prevent having to have another signalized intersection so close to two others.
As always, Highlands County officials plan to make announcements throughout this and next year to keep people up to date with the changes, as well as provide updates to local press.
As work progresses, those who would normally depend on that route for their daily trips may want to leave early to account for delays and detours, or better yet, may want to map out a different route to take until work is complete.
Please drive slowly and carefully in work zones for greater safety.