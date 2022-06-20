SEBRING — With paving work nearly complete on the southbound lanes of Sebring Parkway Phase 2B, motorists may soon expect to have full use of the road.
Highlands County officials announced Friday that drivers should expect to see Sebring Parkway reopen to two-way traffic by the end of June. This will mean northbound and southbound lanes from U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center to DeSoto Road at the top of the hill above the hospital.
This includes a two-lane roundabout at the northwest corner of the hospital, similar to the Sebring Roundabout north of the city, but with four branches instead of three.
The roundabout will direct traffic going into and out of the hospital and doctors’ offices across the road way, as well as govern the flow of Parkway traffic, without using a traffic signal.
One reason for the design is U-turns. Highlands County’s Engineering Department has reported to the Board of County Commissioners, on several occasions, that one concern with a signalized intersection is people making U-turns to enter doctors’ offices, the hospital or the newly-built Wawa gasoline station across from the hospital.
With a standard intersection, the Engineering Department reports, there would be no way to build in a turning radius wide enough to let cars turn around, but a roundabout already has that radius built into it.
All cars have to do is drive around it.
Other points made by Engineering staff during this construction include the danger of having cars stacking up while waiting to turn left into the hospital, doctor’s offices or the Wawa station.
Rather than have drivers jump across lanes in the hurry, risking T-bone crashes, a roundabout keeps traffic flowing, avoiding stack-ups, and reduces impacts, if any, to side-to-side collisions.
A traffic signal also backs up traffic, Engineering officials have said, and without enough length of road on either side of the hospital entrance to stack up traffic without miring the U.S. 27 or DeSoto Road signalized intersections, a roundabout was the preferred choice.
County officials warn that the entire Phase 2B area is still an active construction zone, and motorists should use caution. Workers still need to install road striping and permanent signs before reopening all lanes. After that, what remains is sod, concrete, and final asphalt and striping work.
To protect construction crews and any county employees on site, officials urge motorists to follow all posted detour and traffic control devices and to not drive in any areas marked off by cones or barrels.