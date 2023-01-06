SEBRING — Highlands County just got $1.1 million in federal funding for Sebring Parkway, Phase 4.
Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said that Rep. Greg Steube’s office helped push this through, as one of his last acts before his office transitioned from U.S. House District 17 to District 18.
“We were thrilled to get this news,” County Administrator Laurie Hurner said Thursday.
The $1.1 million will come from the U.S. Congress in Fiscal Year 2023 for Community Project Funding to help connect Sebring Parkway at the Sebring Roundabout to Arbuckle Creek Road and State Road 17.
The fourth spoke on the Roundabout will help alleviate traffic congestion on SR 17 and provide a more direct route for emergency services and commuters, especially to garbage trucks en route to the Highlands County Landfill.
Barber reported last month that the project was on Steube’s Community Project Funding list and was brought to the attention of the House Committee on Appropriations.
Merchant McIntyre & Associates, the county’s consulting firm on getting grants, said then it was very likely it would get approved.
Barber said Thursday that among the “carrots” that the county could put in front of the Appropriations Committee, the Parkway was the best option.
This was a project since 1998, Barber said, when her mother, Jeri Canale, served on the county commission.
County Commissioner Kevin Roberts thanked Steube’s office, officially, at the meeting. Hurner thanked Katherine Marks in Steube’s Punta Gorda office for her help.
Barber quipped that she didn’t want to put any stress on Rep. Scott Franklin, currently representing District 17, but that they would now look to his office to help with the next round of appropriations.
The county already has some Florida Department of Transportation funds lined up for the project, Barber said. Hurner said the additional federal funds would “greatly reduce” the cost share for the county.
J.D. Langford, assistant county engineer, said the project is set for July 2025, “so it’s still a little ways out.”
The majority of county road projects are state partnerships, Langford said. Federal funds on this one is a first.
He figures that the federal funding will make the county match a 50/50 split. When adding in the local match for state funding, he said, the total county contribution will be $1.7 million.
That’s contingent on being able to bundle the federal and state dollars together, he said. Barber said that if that’s not possible, the federal funding can also go to acquire land for the right of way.
The road will need to run through orange groves to reach SR 17. The county already has right of way to realign Arbuckle Creek Road to a point further north on SR 17 to make a smooth connection to the Parkway.