Philippines Ex-Senator Hostage

Police keep watch as an ambulance is parked outside the PNP Custodial Compound in Camp Crame police headquarters, Metro Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

 GERARD CARREON/AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.

National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said former Sen. Leila de Lima was unhurt and taken to a hospital for a checkup following the brazen escape attempt and hostage-taking at the detention center for high-profile inmates at the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila.

