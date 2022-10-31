APTOPX Philippines Asia Storm

Rescuers carry a person at Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town, southern Philippines on Sunday.

 AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.

At least 20 bodies, including those of children, have been dug out by rescuers in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines early Sunday.

