SEBRING — Michele Aleen Phillips, 29, of Sebring was arrested Monday morning by officers form the Sebring Police Department. She is now facing charges of smuggling contraband into a detention facility, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
According to the arrest reports, officers were called to City Beach Pier after a caller complained of two people having sex on the beach and gave dispatch a description of the clothing the people were wearing.
When the officer arrived, he found the suspect, identified as Phillips, standing alone near the parking lot. Phillips had a backpack with her. During the investigation the officer determined Phillips had an active warrant for failure to appear for domestic battery in Highlands County with a $4,000 bond.
The officer handcuffed Phillips and proceeded to search the backpack, which she said was not hers, but the contents were.
The search revealed a glass smoking pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, two identification cards in a black wallet. Phillips was taken to the jail. The officer asked Phillips again if she had any contraband, she stated she did not. A deputy found a plastic bag with a crystal-like substance, which would test for methamphetamine.