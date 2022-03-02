Sebring Angels is a rescue, foster and adoption 501(c)(3) Florida state non-profit organization. It is made up of dedicated volunteers working to save the lives of animals in high kill animal control facilities in Highlands County and surrounding areas.
On Feb. 21 they received a $500 donation from the Phoenix 500 Bowlers. “We’re a mixed bowling club open to all men and women who have bowled a 500 series in a sanctioned league or tournament,” according to Patti Wernersbach, who is on their Board of Directors. A series is three consecutive games of bowling.
Those present at the presentation included Dale Wilkinson, Joyce Wilkinson, Cathi Hewitt, Randy Hewitt, Dru Fry, Veronica Betham, Bob Newton, Wernersbach, Cat Harshbarger, Sue Raczkowski and Juanita Weber. Harshbarger, who is a member of the Phoenix 500 bowlers, has adopted two dogs from Sebring Angels.
“The main thing that has impressed me about these people is the care they give and their love of the dogs,” said Hewitt, also a Phoenix 500 bowler. “They come first. They take care of the vet care, food and finding forever homes. I will be checking with them for another dog.”
The ’home lanes’ of the Phoenix 500 bowlers is Cypress Lanes in Winter Haven. “Since there are no longer any bowling lanes in Lake Placid or Sebring, Cypress has gratefully hosted our tournaments,” added Wernersbach.
I had the pleasure of meeting with Dru Fry, on the Board of Sebring Angels and a retired nurse, at her country home in Sebring where she is currently fostering a family of four pups, Gabe, Gabby, Gavin and Gus. They are about nine weeks old and very frisky and playful, where they have plenty of room to run. Their momma was a stray and has already been adopted. They are a Chihuahua mix.
With her large ranch, Fry has six rescue dogs of her own. “Sebring Angels started in about 2014. I got involved after I found a rabbit one day in the field and was afraid the coyotes would get it. I was told about a lady who worked with wildlife by the vet. I was asked if I could help foster a dog. He was a big one; Brody was about 70 pounds and was hit by a car. He was our first and we kept him.
“I love fostering as it helps me to learn the dog’s personality. It helps when trying to match them up with potential forever homes.”
Fry has a play room for the dogs she fosters. No carpet, puppy pads for training and toys. She teaches them to share and not fight over food to prevent any aggressive behaviors. They also sleep there.
“We receive dogs from those removed from bad situations, the owner has passed away, the owner moves into a long-term care facility, the dog has been abused or those who can no longer have a dog and other reasons.
“We foster them to acclimate them to the change in their environment. We do home visits for those wanting to adopt to ensure this is a safe and loving home for them to go to. We are all volunteers.”
In 2021 they helped over 120 dogs find their forever homes. The cost to adopt a puppy is $250 and an adult dog is $200. These dogs are fully vaccinated (3 shots), tested/treated for any heartworms, spay/neutered and vet approved for adoption.
“We’re very grateful for the donation from the Phoenix 500 club. We will use the money for veterinary care, which is a big expense for us. We get them vaccinations, spay/neuter, check and treat for heart worms and microchip them. We’ll also use the money for dog food.”
The Phoenix 500 Bowlers made the Sebring Angels very happy with their donation. If you are a dog lover and would like to assist with fostering or offering a donation to help them help other dogs find their forever home, please contact them at 863-703-2364 or email them at SebringAngels@gmail.com.