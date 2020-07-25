By AMANDA FERNANDEZ
Farming is no easy task, but if anyone has spoken to Darlene Phypers or Danielle Daum, they may just want to give it a try. When customers walk into Happiness Farms, they can expect to be served by a family full of pride for what they do and leave with a bag full of caladium bulbs.
“I married a farmer,” laughed Darlene Phypers, vice president of Happiness Farms.
Before getting married to her husband, Phypers plans were to become an air stewardess, but instead she found herself immersed in the world of agriculture. Now being with the farm for nearly 50 years, Phypers can be found doing anything from order entry to billing, as well as lending a hand in the annual Caladium Festival.
While reminiscing about earlier years, Phypers also revisits the beginning of the festival.
“We never expected it to become as big as it did. The first festival was here in our barn,” explains Phypers. “Dorothy Bates and Carolyn Phypers went around with bags of bulbs through Lake Blue and handed them out to people so that we could have a bus tour. And I also painted table cloths for a month.”
The tablecloths were sewed and sponge painted with caladiums all over as charming decorations for the dinner that was hosted in the barn with the help of Cattlemen and women.
“The Cattlewomen served the food and the Cattlemen cooked the food.”
The first festival was mostly locals. As time passed, more people came to participate.
Something Phypers has really been able to enjoy has been seeing the people that would gather up to their booth every year to purchase bulbs. “You get to be friends with them; they look forward to it. I enjoy the people more than anything,” she said.
From caladiums to Ag-Venture
The festival wasn’t the only event Darlene took time to be part of. She and daughter Danielle Daum, a third generation farmer at Happiness Farms, started Highlands County’s very own Ag-Venture Program in 2000 and its still going strong to this day. Ag-Venture is a three-day program that provides a great opportunity for third graders to learn and gain appreciation for local agriculture. The search for students to have a better, more personal experience started after Phypers and Daum spent the day at a Farm Bureau-hosted event inside the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agrcultural Center in Sebring.
“The third grade classes and teachers were all invited to come to the Ag-Center and spend a day or a few hours going from table to table learning about different commodities,” Daum said. “Mom and I went to share about caladiums … kids and teachers would arrive at random times. They would come in and just start going around the room with all 35 kids in a class, standing in front of the table and listening to us talk to them.”
Daum and Phypers felt as though the children weren’t getting the time or attention they needed to learn. There were loud voices trying to make themselves heard and hundreds of children trying to tone in and listen.
“It was a good concept, but it needed tweaking to make it effective,” Daum said.
The women ended up learning about a project that was being done in Hillsborough County and took a trip to learn about their Ag-Venture Program. They were inspired and, knowing that Highlands County is big in agriculture, they thought this was the right program needed for these children.
“We invited a lot of people in the community one day to come to my house for lunch. We had bankers, teachers, principals, service organizations, agriculturists, other representatives and we just served sandwiches and played the Ag-Venture video from Tampa. We showed it to everyone and asked ‘What do you think about doing something like this in our community?’’’ Phypers said. The general census was that it was a brilliant idea and that Phypers and Daum should be the ones to lead it. The two along with their cousin, Christie Waller, sat down and created a mailing list composed of anyone involved in agriculture or would be interested in donating funds to help kick-start the program.
“So we just mailed this letter, just cold mailed it to them, and, not knowing what the outcome was going to be, you know, all of a sudden, the money just started coming in,” Daum said emotionally, “Everyday we cried as the mail came i and in the end we had more money donated that year than we needed.”
With the extra funds, Daum and Phypers were able to make T-shirts for the students and have been doing so ever since.
The program has impacted many students. Daum even tells the story of a young boy in the early years of the program who learned about bees and was so inspired that he reached out to the presenter, who then mentored him, helping the third grader start his own bee hive. In the end, the boy was able to pay for college with those hives and then went on to mentor other kids to do the same.
Back to her roots
Daum has been a beacon to the local agriculture industry. Having graduated from Florida Southern College with a degree in special education, she went to work for her parents.
“My parents said it was requirement to have a college degree to come here to work, something that you could fall back on.”
Though it wasn’t expected of her to work for Happiness Farms, Daum was always very involved growing up.
As a child she would help her parents with whatever was needed, such as handwriting invoices, stuffing envelopes, and packing bulbs. In the summer, she would go to the caladium fields to help pull weeds, but there was one memory that she really loved.
“So years ago, we packaged bulbs that went into big grocery store chains. Our family hired high school kids to come in and pack. As a kid, I enjoyed helping them pack bulbs and it was just a fun time. You got to have fun and talk while packaging together and I got to do that with my cousins and their friends — it was always fun,” she said.
There were many lessons she learned from her mother, Darlene, and aunt, Carolyn Phypers, especially since they were so involved in their communities. It had an impact on how she volunteered and wanted to be part of something bigger than herself. They taught her that in this industry she needed to be well organized and able to change gears quickly.
Daum does anything and everything the office needs done, from being manager, to doing receivables, payroll, scheduling the trucks and working with wholesale customers.
“Farming, there’s so many things you have to do to,” she said.
Daum is also part of the Highlands County Farm Bureau and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, as well as a member of the Highlands County Cattlemen’s Association. She thrives on networking with other people from across the country, being able to share the value of agriculture. “We advocate for agriculture for the state and national level with the government, making sure that our voices are heard. So when new laws and regulations are made, they hopefully don’t negatively impact agriculture,” she said.
Road to recovery
The love for what not only Daum does, but also Phypers has created such bonds with customers and the community. Last year when the farm experienced a shortage of harvest due to heavy rain, the community made sure they took what they could get their hands on, even if it wasn’t their full order.
“It’s amazing. We have a personal relationship with these people. It’s been rough, but we’re hanging in there,” Phypers said.
The farm has been able to recover from last year’s rain and has harvested an abundance of bulbs this season. So much that they won’t be able to use them all.
As Daum said, you can’t always plan and nothing is ever guaranteed. “You just have to learn to roll with the punches,” she laughed.
One thing is for sure and that is the love and passion that Happiness Farms has for this community.