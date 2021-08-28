Dr. George Ibrahim has been practicing medicine in Highlands County for 43 years. He opened his first office in Lake Placid in 1978. In 1995, he moved his office to Sebring.
Ibrahim is the 2021 recipient of the Highlander Awards Physician of the Year. He was nominated by seasonal resident Marilyn Davey. Her husband was a patient of Ibrahim’s for more than 20 years until he passed away last year.
Ibrahim is passionate about his patients’ care and committed to serving them. Local resident Ted Wells can attest to his diagnostic skills. Wells was experiencing severe itching in his ear. His doctor had been unable to diagnose the problem. Ibrahim diagnosed it as shingles, and gave him medication; the problem cleared up in a few weeks. Ibrahim also sent him to an ear, nose, and throat specialist, who confirmed the diagnosis and the treatment protocol.
In an age of specialized medicine, Ibrahim takes a more holistic view of patient care. It’s not just about treating a symptom or an illness but about understanding and improving a person’s general health and well being.
It’s not unusual for Ibrahim to personally call to find out how a patient for whom he has prescribed a medication is doing. He also gives his cell phone number to his patients.
Ibrahim is a hands-on doctor. Instead of sending a staff person out to the waiting room, he will come out to the waiting room himself to call for the next patient. If someone in the waiting room has a bad cough or a cold, is feeling miserable and may be contagious, Ibrahim will take care of that person first, so that he can get the patient in and out as quickly as possible.
Ibrahim’s compassion for his patients and total commitment to their care would be reason enough to honor him. But there is another reason. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Ibrahim did much to shape the health care system in Lake Placid and in the southern part of Highlands County, where medical services were limited or non-existent.
When Ibrahim opened his 8,000 square foot Lake Placid office on U.S. 27, he equipped the office with a full-scale laboratory, MRI, CAT Scan, Ultrasound, and nuclear medicine imaging equipment, two surgical suites, and exam rooms.
He also arranged for specialists from both coasts to come to his office on a rotating basis every Tuesday and Thursday, rather than making the patients go to the specialists. He was also the first physician to bring Mobile MRI and Mobile CT Scan capability to the area.
As if that was not enough work, he served as physician for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Joe Sheppard (1977-1988). One day a week, he would go to the county jail and minister to the inmates’ medical needs. He also diagnosed and treated the deputies, if they were sick.
At one point, Highlands General Hospital was on the brink of closing because of a management dispute. Ibrahim knew officials with Hospital Management of America, and he helped broker a deal between HMA, Highlands General Hospital, and the Highlands County Commission. That’s when the hospital became Highlands Regional Medical Center. Today, the hospital is managed by HCA Healthcare.
By the 1990s, there were many more general practitioners, specialists and medical services available to patients in Highlands County. Walker Memorial was replaced by Florida Hospital Heartland and Florida Hospital Lake Placid, now known as AdventHealth.
That plus the insurance industry’s increased demand for paper work to justify treatment of patients led Ibrahim to close the Lake Placid office and open the Sebring office, where he can be more focused on the general health and well being of his clients and the prevention of illness.
Ibrahim’s wife, who is a nurse, worked with him in the practice until 2012.
Alastair Ibrahim, Dr. Ibrahim’s son, provided background information for this article.