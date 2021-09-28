Pick palmetto berries at your own risk

SEBRING — A lot of people are in court these days for picking saw palmetto berries without a permit.
In just two days, Lenin Agvilar, Briana Beumel, Augustine Delmone-Panso and 14 others were brought before County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour for harvesting saw palmetto berries without a permit. The seeds, which can go for between $1.60 and $3 per pound in Florida, are sold for $53 a pound on the Internet once cleaned and processed. According to WebMD, the berries can be dried to make an herb to treat prostate issues, urinary tract infections, bladder disorders, hormone imbalances, and hair loss.
According to law enforcement officials, though many are seasonal farm workers trying to make money on the side, people of all ages and backgrounds see the berries as a way to make extra money. The cost of the permit, which one can print from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Website? Zero, nada, free.
The problem: Harvesters often enter private property and state forests and preserves to pick the berries.
“We come across all sorts of people harvesting them,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Brian Norris said. “The agriculture department permit has been required since 2018 but many don’t get one.”
Fish and Wildlife officers get involved when they come across pickers in state nature preserves and other conservation areas, or after landowners call to report trespassers.
The free palmetto berry permit comes with a downloadable permission slip that landowners can fill out to prove pickers are allowed on their property.
Officers write notices to appear for trespassing and for picking saw palmetto berries without a permit. They arrest berry harvesters who give a false name or cannot provide a source of identification.
“When they accept a notice to appear they are saying they are who they are and will show up in court. If we can’t positively identify them, we are required by policy to take them to county jail,” Norris said.
The official charge: Harvest/transport/sell endangered plant without a permit.
The berries, which are among several Commercially Exploited Plants in Florida (hydrilla, water hyacinth, and water spinach are others) serve as a food source for 100 birds, 27 mammals, 25 amphibians, 61 reptile species, and numerous butterflies. The biggies: Florida black bears, deer, fox, wild hogs, raccoon, gopher tortoises and birds.
If the county court docket is an indication, FWC is increasing enforcement.
“In the beginning, we took a more educational approach to ensure the harvesters knew a permit was required,” Norris said. “We put out literature to ensure everyone understood the rules. Now the enforcement has been stepped up.”