Pickleball, that addictive sport which has caught the attention of seniors across the country, is alive and well here in Highlands County.
South Central Florida Pickleball League
The South Central Florida Pickleball League is now in its 10th season with teams in two divisions, the “Best 8” (in which both men and women can play) and “Ladies.” Teams in each division field teams of four pairs ranked in ability level from A to D.
The 2020 “Best 8” loop has teams from Del Webb Orlando, Auburndale, Lake Ashton plus two entries from Frostproof; Camp Inn and Lily Lake as well as two teams from Sebring; Sun ‘N Lake and Tanglewood. This is the first year for Auburndale to compete.
The Ladies division is comprised of teams from Del Webb, Lake Ashton, Lake Wales, Highlands Ridge (Avon Park) plus Sun ‘N Lake, Tanglewood and Buttonwood Bay, all from Sebring. The Lake Wales team is new to the league but has many of the players who competed for River Ranch in 2019.
In early season “Ladies” play, Sun n Lake defeated Buttonwood Bay and Lake Ashton came out on top against Highlands Ridge. On Jan. 22, Tanglewood dominated Sun ‘N Lake in the first round then the Suns took over with the A, B and C teams each winning their three remaining rounds. The Sun ‘N Lake captain, Julie Oblon, was very impressed with her team’s effort.
“Best 8” first week action saw Sun ‘N Lake winning over Del Webb and Tanglewood losing a close match to Lake Ashton. On Jan. 23, Tanglewood defeated Lily Lake with many close matches, a high level of play and great sportsmanship on display throughout the day.
Tournaments
Tanglewood will play host to the Heartland Senior Games pickleball tournament with 25 women’s doubles teams and 35 men’s doubles teams playing today, Jan. 31, and 47 mixed doubles teams taking to the courts on Saturday, Feb. 1. Spectators are welcome to come and enjoy some great play either day.
On Feb. 21, 22 and 23 the Tanglewood courts will be busy once again with the eighth annual Tanglewood Winter Classic which will feature a “prize money division” for the first time. Pickleballers are rated by skill levels ranging from beginners at 2.5 to pros at 5.0. Some 5.0 level players have already signed up and should provide some exciting competition. Registration for this event is open until February 14.
Visit https://www.pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=3786 for more information and to register.
Just For Fun
Every day at courts located in communities such as Adelaide Shores, Reflections, Highlands Ridge, Sun ‘N Lake, Tanglewood and Buttonwood Bay, friendly competition is taking place among residents.
On Friday, Jan. 24 Tanglewood held its first members only fun tournament of the year. Fourty-four men and 44 women each played five games. Leading the women were Susan Price, Sue Yuan, Rhonda Roy and Tracy Vernest while the top men were Gerry St. Cyr, Mike Yuan and Philippe Poirier.