Like most parents of 16-year-old drivers, Greg Pierson admits to getting a little nervous at times when his son is behind the wheel. But Josh Pierson isn’t climbing into the family sedan to make a run down to Publix for a couple of groceries. Instead, he’s busy pushing LMP2 cars to their limits and hitting speeds close to 200 miles-per-hour.
Already a racing veteran of nearly 14 years, Pierson is set to pull double duty this weekend at Sebring — competing in the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring today and then racing in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday.
“I think the thing that people don’t realize is even though I’m so young, I have a lot of prior motorsports experience,” Pierson said.
Still, when you’re making history as the youngest driver to compete in the Rolex 24 At Daytona and about to become to the youngest driver to ever compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, you’re going to get questions about your age, something Pierson knows will come up in interviews.
“I think for me, it’s a common question,” he said. “We didn’t set out to be the youngest. For me, the goal is to win. I don’t think that the age is a huge deal to the people around me.”
What is a huge deal to the people around him, though, is the ability to motor around the racetrack and there’s no doubt that Pierson can do that quite well. The Asian Le Mans Series website wrote, “Another dominant effort from young gun Joshua Pierson sees United Autosport take win again at the Yas Marina,” in describing the team’s victory in the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi last month.
In the WEC race, he’ll compete in the No. 23 United Autosports LMP2 with co-drivers Paul di Resta and Oliver Jarvis. WEC races allow teams to use two Platinum drivers and one Silver driver, something Pierson said makes his job a bit easier.
“For me it relieves a lot of pressure, considering with the Silvers, I don’t have to race the Platinum guys,” he said. “That’s their job. And I don’t have to race the Gold. So for me, I’m really only competing against the other Silvers and I just have to be quicker than the other Silvers to do my part.”
While competing for United Autosports in the WEC race, Pierson will find himself competing against them in the 12 Hours of Sebring, as he’ll team up with Steven Thomas and Jonathan Bomarito for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports in the LMP2 class.
Pierson said he has heard a little bit about the Sebring race fans and their ability to have a good time at the races.
“I’m curious to see it myself,” he said. “I’ve heard some things. But American motorsports fans in general are very passionate.”
As more people take note of Pierson and what he is accomplishing on the track, it gives him a wider audience and he is taking advantage of that to promote something very dear to his heart — Alzheimer’s awareness.
He is one of 33 athletes listed on the Alzheimer’s Association #ENDALZ Athletes page, joining the likes of Ryan Blaney, Terrell Owens, Candace Parker and Tony Hawk.
Pierson tells a touching story of his grandfather’s struggles with Alzheimer’s on his website joshpierson.com/endalz/
Pierson said his association with the Alzheimer’s Association is a natural one.
“My grandpa has Alzheimer’s and I want to try and support my grandfather in any way I can,” he said. “And I thought that having an association with a partner would be the best way I could support my grandpa.”
More drivers are using their platform to promote causes, such as Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Racing for Cancer and Sebastien Bourdais’ Kart4Kids benefit event for the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and Pierson believes that is a real positive.
“I think it is a good thing, you know, because there’s a lot of awareness that can come from motor racing in particular,” he said. “There’s a lot of good that comes from support for any business or organization in motorsport. You can really promote something with the TV time you get in motorsports and just fans walking around the paddock to get up close and personal with the cars and the driver. Having logos on a suit or on the car, there’s a lot of a lot of publicity that can come from that.”
Pierson is enrolled in online school, as racing takes its toll on classroom attendance. Missing several weeks of classes to compete in a race far from his Wilsonville, Oregon, home would definitely leave him in the rough position of trying to get caught up. While there may be no homecoming dance, proms or things of that nature, it’s a trade-off he’s more than willing to make.
“I’m quite happy with where I am,” he said. “I’d much rather be at the track and doing what I love than being in school.”
You can follow Pierson at joshpierson.com or josh_pierson_racing on Instgram.