Pietro “Pete” Mezza
Pietro “Pete” Joseph Mezza passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2021 at 93 years young. He was affectionately known as Superman to his family and close friends.
Pete was born May 2, 1928 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Americo and Maria (Bartolino) Mezza. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Giovanni “John” Mezza, Vincenzo “Jimmy” Mezza, Angeline “Angie” (Butch) Martin, and Benito “Benny” Mezza; his wife, Phyllis (Austin) Mezza; and his former wife, Joan (Riley) Mezza.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph Mezza; his adult children, Paula (Ray) Nault, Colette Mezza (Doug Howell), and Tricia (Steve) Lewis; adult step-children, Carla (Terry) Yandle, Deborah (Darrel) Adams and Tom Austin; his sister-in-law, Josephine (John) Mezza; many nieces and nephews, as well as 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Pete’s large extended family meant everything to him. He also never met a stranger. Among his many passions were golf, making wine, playing cards, the Steelers and Pirates, and above all, gathering with family and friends. In addition to his successful civilian careers, Pete was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army for two years and retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant in 1966. His military service took him all over the world and instilled in him a love of travel. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. Interment with full military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta at 1:30 p.m. A luncheon will be held following the ceremony; details to be announced.
Donations can be made to Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Society Inc., 1454 Melrose Ave., Ste. 1-247, Chula Vista, CA 91911 or (Donate To CLL Society | CLL Society) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or ( Donate — Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org)). Personal messages and favorite memories of Pete may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.