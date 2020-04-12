OKEECHOBEE — What started out as a leisurely bicycle ride, on April 2, nearly took the life of Dr. Cary Pigman, emergency room doctor in Sebring and House Representative for District 55, which includes Highlands County. The two-hour ride would end prematurely with Pigman in a fight for his life.
Pigman recalled his harrowing experience from the brink of death to his recovery at home with the Highlands News-Sun on Friday, April 10.
Last Thursday afternoon, Dr. Pigman said he went out for his normal 30-mile bicycle ride that takes him along the dykes and locks of Lake Okeechobee and neighborhood streets on his return trek home. He called the views “breathtaking.”
“I applied my brakes to slowdown at an intersection,” Pigman said. “I looked and did not see anything — until I did. I collided with a car. The driver immediately stopped and rendered aid. Okeechobee law enforcement was on the scene in seconds, many of them, I knew. I was able to call Libby (Pigman’s wife Elizabeth) and told her that I loved her and where I was. I had to hand the phone back the the deputy, I knew I was not doing well.”
Pigman said Okeechobee Fire/Rescue and EMT were next on the scene. They took the critically ill Pigman to Raulerson Hospital.
“I knew I was in trouble, when Libby arrived and they asked her if she had anyone with her,” Pigman said while choking up. “As an emergency room physician, that is not a good sign.”
The emergency room physician, Dr. Joel E. Munoz-Pagan, knew Pigman was in bad shape.
“To the lay person, I just had a few scrapes, they would say, ‘he’s fine,” Pigman said. “The staff at Raulerson was efficient and skillful, they saved my life.”
Pigman said his right lung had collapsed and his left was filling with blood. It didn’t matter how much oxygen he was placed on, he still could not breathe. He told Munoz-Pagan that he would have to “put him down,” which Pigman said is E.R. slang for putting someone in a “medically induced coma.”
With only a few minutes to spare, the emergency room doctor placed a large tube into Pigman’s right chest wall and sedated him in order to put a tube into his windpipe so a ventilator could force oxygen into his body.
Aeromed was called in to transport Pigman to Tampa General Hospital. At Raulerson, further examination revealed the extent of Pigman’s injuries: broken upper ribs on both sides, a fracture to his sternum, a fracture in his first lumbar vertebrae and a fracture in his pelvis.
Pigman praised the doctors and nurses at Raulerson on their professionalism and caring, especially under a system already strained with COVID-19 troubles. Although he does not remember much of the helicopter ride to TGH, he said he did know many of the medical team.
“They did everything by the book,” Pigman said. “From getting the tubes in to getting me to definitive care. There is a shield that medical staff puts up. When you know someone, the shield cracks and it’s harder to treat.”
Pigman has worked with TGH for some 20 years and asked to be sent there when he knew the ventilator was going to be put in. He spent four days in the ICU then another two days on the trauma ward before heading home. Pigman credits the staff at TGH and the prayers of his family, for his relatively quick recovery.
“I believe it is an act of God,” Pigman said. “If I had been on SR 70 and no one stopped, it would have been a different story. There is a chain that has to be in place, from LEO to stop and block the scene to EMTs and the rural hospitals to Aeromed and the tertiary care system. All of it fits together. I am so happy the things I have been working on as my legacy has benefited me.”
Pigman said he knew he was close to death but as a man of faith he was not afraid. He has had his family to support him in his recovery.
“Libby’s a champ,” Pigman said. “She’s been fantastic.”
Pigman is currently at home walking and healing well. He said he will be back working in the ER in a “couple of weeks.”
He said the next time he has to call Aeromed he might break down in thanks before he can actually tell the staff about the patient.
“We are pretty much ‘just the facts,’” Pigman said. “You get to know the EMTs, the Aeromed people, It proves that we are all a family.”
Medical professionals are notoriously bad patients. Pigman said the way patients act often sets the tone for medical interactions.
“I think I was good,” Pigman said.
Pigman urged the public to learn from his accident and always wear a professionally fit helmet while riding a cycle.
“I always ride with a helmet,” Pigman said. “My helmet was a good quality one and absorbed the impact. The way it was deformed, you could see it did what it was designed to do. Bones can heal but often brain injuries do not.”
Pigman used to have a motorcycle but now only rides bicycles.
“It might take a while to convince Libby to let me back on one for a while,” Pigman joked.