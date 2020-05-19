LAKE PLACID — Dr. Cary Pigman returned to work on the frontlines at AdventHealth Lake Placid Emergency Room on Sunday. Just six weeks ago, on April 2, Pigman became the patient after his bicycle collided with a car, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
Pigman’s scenic Okeechobee 30-mile bike ride on neighborhood roads, ended with a ride to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee. After being stabilized, Pigman was flown to Tampa General Hospital. His list of injuries included a fractured sternum, pelvis, ribs and the first vertebrae in his lumbar spine. In addition, his right lung was punctured and his left lung was filled with blood.
Pigman credits the swift action and knowledgeable medical professionals at Raulerson and Tampa General Hospital with saving his life. Additionally, he feels if he were not wearing a good quality bicycle helmet, the outcome would have probably been a much different scenario.
Pigman said he has been doing physical therapy, yoga and stretching activities. He takes an over-the-counter pain reliever when necessary.
His first shift back was Sunday when Pigman worked a 12-hour shift from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. He said in emergency medicine, there is no time to dip your toes in the water; you have to dive right in.
“I will say, I had the best sleep on Sunday that I have had in six weeks,” Pigman joked.
Pigman’s passion for medicine and his patients pushed him to get back to work.
“People like me, who like what we do, are not doing what we are trained to do, we become listless,” Pigman said. “We love helping people. At work, we are a team because we are similarly oriented.”
Pigman said he missed the team the most. His did not miss some of the sadder aspects of his job.
“When I retire, I don’t know when that will be, I will not miss notifying family that their loved ones have not made it.” That was a message that Pigman had to deliver to a family on Sunday.
There were no major changes that took place in the six-week absence from the hospital. Pigman said he did not have the statistics handy, but in his opinion, Highlands is seeing less COVID-19 cases lately.
Pigman said emergency rooms are not as busy as they were before the outbreak.
“The emergency rooms are safe,” he said. “If you need care, come in. If you have had a gallbladder troubling you, or need other elective surgeries, now is the time to get them scheduled.”