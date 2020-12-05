SEBRING – Cary Pigman wears many hats: an emergency doctor in Highlands County, a husband and father, and until recently, a politician. As of Nov. 3, Pigman is down to one career and has given up one hat. After reaching his term limit in the District 55 House of Representatives, his seat will now be turned over to Kaylee Tuck.
Pigman won’t be kicking back with his heels up. The time he will gain from leaving politics will be absorbed by his medical career.
“I kind of got ‘let go’ from a job. It’s a little bit unusual for me,” Pigman joked. “The time quickly gets taken up with medical students. Lake Erie College of Medicine rotates a fair number of students through the Sebring campus and the Lake Placid campus. So, often I have a medical student with me and there’s teaching involved with that. Then, starting next July, we’ll start the residency program in Family Practice at the Sebring campus. The education end of it will pick up what the legislative end of it let go. There’s always a lot of stuff going on and any free time seems to get rapidly consumed.”
Pigman said he will miss some aspects of his House of Representatives job but not the time away from his family. He spent about five months out of the year away from his home and family.
Pigman served in the House for four terms (of two years) beginning in 2012 through 2020. The only thing holding him back from running again was term limits. He felt if it weren’t for those, he would have probably run for office one ore time.
“Denise Grimsley (former member of State of the Florida Senate and current VP and Administrator at AdventHealth Lake Placid) and I talk about that a lot. It’s possible that the sweet spot for term limits is more like 12 years, but 8 years isn’t that far off,” Pigman said. “So I guess maybe would have shot for 12 years but eight years is close enough. That’s what the limit is and I knew that going into it, so that was my expectation.”
Pigman served on many committees, including appropriations, Health and Human Services and State Affairs Committee. Pigman spoke on some of his greatest achievements.
“It comes down to three items; two of them which are linked. While Denise Grimsley was in the Senate and I was in the House, we did a large number of bills which improved, enhanced and regulated in appropriate fashion nursing education in Florida.”
While on the committees, Pigman’s achievements may not all have been high profile, but they were very important.
“The second thing that I accomplished with her (Grimsley) and then-Senator (Ben) Albritton in the last two years was enhancing and enabling the practice of certain advanced practice registered nurses to be able to provide more care to Floridians.”
Pigman was also proud of many individual projects in Glades, Okeechobee and Highlands Counties from school improvements to storm water treatment areas and septic-to-sewer conveyances that were funded. He said the projects were very beneficial and don’t deserve terms such as “turkeys.”
“They really were very meritorious, little projects, anywhere from $100,00 up to the school in Glades County went for $12 million but that was funded over a couple of years,Pigman said. “Those are the little things you can do for your district which you can really feel good about. I can be proud none of them were exorbitant or kind of showy, flashy. That was the good stuff.”
Pigman was also integral in Spring Lake in getting funding for Spring Lake Special Improvement District to run a sewer line down U.S. 98 so individuals and businesses could hook onto sewers instead of septic tanks.
“As years go by and I see development down 98, I’m going to feel good that I maybe contributed a little bit by helping getting funding so people could get onto a sewer line as opposed to septic. I hope that contributes in a little way,” Pigman said.
Pigman will miss some of his constituents who have become like family to him over the years. He said there is a certain “being in the game and knowing all the players” that he will miss.
“So, the kind of ‘being in the know’ is kind of cool, but it doesn’t exactly help me in the ER. I’ll be a little out of it but that won’t be the end of the world.”
Pigman said he was successful in doing most things he set out to do. With just a few things left on his to-do list, he said with term limits, you don’t hand a caseload off to someone else. He doesn’t expect his replacement, Kaylee Tuck, will probably not participate in medical committees.
“I suspect Representative Tuck will do stuff in ag (agriculture) and education. That’s her area of knowledge and that’s what she wants to do something about,” Pigman said.
Pigman shared advice he would offer Tuck.
“We’ve already talked about this – communicate with your constituency, know your bills and when you’re in the floor of the House it is a hierarchy, be a member of the team. She knows that and that’s what she’ll do,” he said.