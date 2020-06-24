The true story is told of an airline passenger flying from San Francisco to Los Angeles. By the time the airplane finally took off, there had already been a 45-minute delay, and most everybody on board was a bit upset. Unexpectedly, the plane stopped in Sacramento on the way to its final destination. The flight attendant explained that there would be another 45-minute delay, and if anyone wanted to get off the aircraft, they would all reboard in 30 minutes. Everyone got off the plane ... everyone, that is, except one gentleman who was blind.
The passenger had noticed the blind man earlier and could tell he had flown before, because his seeing-eye dog sat quietly underneath the seats in front of him throughout the entire flight. The passenger could also tell the blind man had flown on that very flight before, because the pilot approached him and, calling him by name, said, “Wayne, we’re in Sacramento for almost an hour. Would you like to get off and stretch your legs?” Wayne replied, “No, thanks, but maybe my dog would like to stretch his legs.”
Now I want you to picture the following: All the people in the gate area came to an absolute standstill when they looked up and saw the pilot walk off the plane with a seeing-eye dog. Adding to the problem, the pilot happened to be wearing dark sunglasses at the time. Passengers scattered. They not only tried to change planes, they also tried to change airlines.
That story reminds me of a basic, biblical teaching. When a person boards an airplane, he relies on the pilot to get him where he is going. When a blind person uses a seeing-eye dog, he relies on the animal to get him where he is going. The same is true of our spiritual journey. If a person wants to go to Heaven, on whom must he rely to get him there?
Jeremiah 10:23 reads, “I know, O LORD, that a man’s way is not in himself, nor is it in a man who walks to direct his steps.” The Old Testament prophet, Jeremiah, was stating a simple truth that is true for all people everywhere. Anyone seeking eternal life must allow the Lord to show Him the way, because no one will ever get to Heaven on his or her own.
Over the years I have noticed the following bumper sticker: God is my co-pilot. I have the feeling that many people want God to be their co-pilot, but there is only one problem with that plan. God cannot and must not be anyone’s co-pilot. Rather, God must be the pilot. In other words, do not tell God where you want to go. Instead, let God tell you where He wants you to go. The destination will always be better if you do.
So, spiritually speaking, who is your pilot? Who leads your way? Who directs your steps? It is my prayer that each one of you come to rely on the Lord to guide you through the troubles of this life. In so doing, you will ultimately arrive at your final destination of eternal life with Him one fine day.
