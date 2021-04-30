SEBRING — The Florida House has given its approval to Senate Bill 90 and its changes to elections procedures, particularly those involving mail-in and drop-off ballots.
However, with several amendments added to the bill before its approval Wednesday and its return to the Florida Senate, it might not make it to a vote, as the Senate is arguing the budget.
Any changes it may make might not make a big change locally, as Highlands County has only three early-voting polling places where, because of the pandemic lasting into and beyond last year’s election, voters could also drop off mail-in ballots.
Locations, locally, were just three: Kenilworth Operations Center, the Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers and the Lake Placid Town Government Center.
SB 90 is expected to change vote-by-mail rules and restrict the use of ballot drop boxes. How that would affect Highlands County is still unknown, said Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, who had read the text, but had not heard which amendments would survive the approval process.
A vote is expected today, but with the Senate also having to discuss the budget, Ogg wasn’t sure if the bill would make it.
Looking back, Ogg said 2020 was a busy year, not only for being a presidential election, but also because of the need for more absentee, mail-in or drop-off ballots during a pandemic.
“COVID, as well, ran our costs up,” Ogg said. “There will be some costs incurring.”
With last year’s post-election requests for recounts likely to continue into future elections, Ogg confirmed that there may be a greater requirement for a paper trail with solid security protocols. Although she hadn’t had challenges to her office’s handling of any election, it’s always a possibility.