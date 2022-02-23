Every new racing season brings plenty of optimism and Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli driver David Pintaric is no exception. But Pintaric has good reason look forward to 2022. A new chassis by Riley Technologies that has been several years in the works is now ready.
“Riley Technologies, with patriarch Bob Riley is very well respected,” Pintaric said. “It’s kind of historic to have chassis No. 1. They’re excited and we’re excited.”
Today will be the first time Pintaric sees the completed car. He’s seen it during sub-assembly, but you can’t fault him for being a little bit like a child on Christmas Eve.
“We’re looking for a solid finish this year,” he said.
Pintaric has been successful both on and off the track. A highly respected financial advisor when not racing, Pintaric is a strong competitor on the track. He was the Trans Am Series Rookie of the Year in 2013 and took the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway in 2018, besting the likes of Ernie Francis Jr., Chris Dyson, Simon Gregg and Lawrence Loshak.
Pintaric says there’s little doubt the quality of drivers in the series has gotten better over the years, which makes the drivers work harder and drive better to match the results of a few seasons ago.
In addition to being a racecar driver, Pintaric is also a fan of the sport, which is just one of many reasons why he enjoys the Trans Am Series so much. He said competing against previous champions, such as Wally Dallenbach, Boris Said and returning champion Dyson is an absolute blast.
“I’ve become friends these guys,” he said. “I used to be reading about them and now I’m exchanging texts with them.”
Pintaric has had a bit of bad luck at Sebring the past couple of years, but he still enjoys coming here.
“I like Sebring a lot,” he said. “I like Road Atlanta, Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen, really all of them. We don’t go to any bad racetracks.”
He said the key to finishing well at Sebring is a car that handles well, a car with plenty of horsepower, a car that finishes and you have to drive the car well.
Driving the car well isn’t always as easy as it sounds. The Trans Am TA cars lack some of the bells and whistles of the modern sportscars — such as traction control and ABS brakes and — but the drivers wouldn’t want it any other way.
“It’s a fun car to drive,” Pintaric said. “It’s a neat series and it’s a lot of fun.”
The TA cars are powered by 358 cubic inch V8 engines capable of producing more than 850 horsepower, which makes driver skill the key factor on the track.
“Your success is because of the driver,” Pintaric said. “You want to say ‘I’m a good driver.’ This is the perfect place to be.”
The Trans Am Series will be competing Friday through Sunday as part of the Sebring SpeedTour, which also features the historic Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. Tickets for the race are available at speedtour.net and will also be available at the gate. Cars will hit the track Friday at 8 a.m. and Saturday also includes the SVRA Car Show sponsored by Hagerty between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.