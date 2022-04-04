SEBRING — Four blue people waved at passing cars Friday on Sebring Parkway in front of the Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center.
Members of the Aktion Club, adults with disabilities led by Cindy Marshall of Ridge Area Arc, held signs composing the phrase “Stomp out child abuse” for passing motorists, many of whom honked in agreement.
“This is to let them know we are standing up [against] child abuse,” said Beth Horn, president of the club. “People with disabilities can help [too].”
Marshall, in blue makeup, a blue tail coat with striped lapels, a blue plastic wig and oversize blue sunglasses for #WearBlueDay — the first day of Child Abuse Prevention Month — said she and the three Aktion Club members with her wanted to bring awareness and advocate against abuse of people with developmental issues like theirs.
“They’ve not had abuse,” Marshall said of the club members, “but they’ve had friends and family that have gone through abuse.”
It’s especially difficult for people with autism, Marshall said, because many who are nonverbal cannot tell anyone when they are being abused.
“Statistically, it’s a person close to them. That’s why it’s hard to admit to being abused,” Marshall said. “They are raised to think that’s love. It’s got to stop.”
During the last two years of the pandemic, Marshall said, it got worse because there were few outlets for people with disabilities or any child.
Some people, because of their profession, are required to report abuse, said Marshall, who has seen some cases in her work as a Guardian ad Litem. Often, it’s simple behavioral changes that indicate something is amiss or has changed, Marshall said, and with nonverbal children and adults, that might be the only indication one gets.
The best way to stop abuse, if witnessed, is to call 1-800-96-ABUSE. Marshall said. People can also join the Guardian ad Litem program at the Highlands County Courthouse to become an advocate for a child with the court system.
The best way to prevent it, she said, is to contact Heartland for Children at heartlandforchildren.org or contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 1968 Sebring Parkway or 863-402-6845 to learn about programs to help care for kids.
“It makes our hearts feel good to help,” Horn said. “My mother was a foster parent. I know what children go through in foster care.”
If you missed #WearBlueDay on Friday, April 1, don’t fret. You’ll have plenty of chances to show your colors and help combat and prevent child abuse
A formal “Pinwheels for Prevention” kickoff takes place Tuesday at 8 a.m. on the lawn of the Highlands County Courthouse with speakers, presentations and a lawn festooned with pinwheels, a reminder of the playfulness, joy, and childhood all children need and deserve.
Local government will proclaim “Child Abuse Prevention Month” on Tuesday: The Board of County Commissioners at their 9 a.m. meeting and the School Board of Highlands County at their 5:30 p.m. meeting.
Heartland for Children has arranged for awareness and training events throughout the month, listed below. To register, go online to heartlandforchildren.org/pinwheels and click the appropriate link.
Highlands County Sheriff Office therapy dogs Stella and Trey, who soothe traumatized child victims, will join story time 11 a.m. Tuesday at Avon Park Library, 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Sebring Library, 10 a.m. April 13 at Lake Placid Memorial Library, 10 a.m. April 19 at Avon Park Library and 10 a.m. April 27 at Lake Placid Memorial Library.
You can also join one of the county commissioners each Friday in April for a virtual story time every Friday on Facebook at “Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, Government.”
Webinars, with registration links at heartlandforchildren.org/pinwheels, include:
- Dynamics of Child Sexual Abuse — April 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- When Children are Trafficked: Intersection with the Child Welfare System — April 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The New Sex ED: Addressing Pornography and Consent — April 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Helping Kids Cope: Addressing Trauma with Care — April 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can take an in-person seminar called “Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children Training,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday the Avon Park Library; 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring; 3 p.m. April 19 at Lake Placid Memorial Library; 11 a.m. April 20 at Sebring Library and 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 21 at the county commission boardroom, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Last, but not least, watch a screening of “Resilience,” a documentary that delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and a new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress. Showings are 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the county commission boardroom and 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Circle Theatre.