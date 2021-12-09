LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday evening pirates came ashore to claim their booty. Seems their ship wrecked on the shore of Lake Diane across the street from Tobler Boulevard. in Placid Lakes. Five hundred pirates and their mates stormed the field turned into a small city to plunder the Lake Placid Noon Rotary’s annual World Famous Wild Game Dinner.
Actually it was all in fun. Single tickets sold for $100 and offered a wide selection of foods including quail, venison, hog, frog legs, sausage, gator tail, cowboy caviar, wings, apple crisp and guava cobble. All was washed down with soda and a wide variety of craft beers.
For a $200 “Elite” ticket the pirates captured even more fun and treasures. They were greeted by volunteer Michelle Cathey giving each guest a swag bag full of goodies. They had the intimacy of a private tent. Besides the entire array of food and beverages the Elite tent included an open top quality liquor bar, door prizes and delicious snacks provided by morty & edna’s restaurant.
As the sun set many attendees dressed in pirate outfits to fit the theme, “Hide Your Booty, Pirates Be Comin’! enjoyed the music of the band Rising Souls. A must stop was the many areas offering a chance to win or bid on all types of door prizes. There was an NFL helmet autographed by eight of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history from Bart Starr to Tom Brady. Rotarian Farmer Phil offered a stay at his Upper New York cabin. There was a guitar owned by Paul McCartney, a lottery tree, a booze wagon, fishing equipment, shot guns and much more.
The pirates went home with plenty of booty. Over 100 sponsors contributed much of that booty for receiving valuable exposure. That will be turned into cash that the Lake Placid Noon Rotary will use to support hundreds of community needs. In the past 18 years the club via the Wild Game Dinner has contributed over $500,000 for community support.
A few of the agencies that have received financial support from the Rotary Club are, Seminar 4 Tomorrow’s Leaders, supplies for Lake Placid schools, Champion for Children, Manna Ministries. This year’s proceeds will be a real way to spread more of the booty to solve pressing needs.
The Lake Placid Noon Rotary is part of Rotary International. There are over 35,000 Rotary Clubs throughout the world with 1.2 million members who live the motto. “Service Above Self.” Besides local Rotary members over one hundred volunteers worked to make the dinner a true success.
The local club meets every Thursday at noon at the Masonic Lodge building on the corner of Main Avenue and Park Avenue in Lake Placid. It is one of seven clubs in Highlands County. Stop in and find out more about how you too can contribute to your community by becoming a Rotarian. Visit www.Rotary.com to learn more.
Club President Todd Moore says, “Ahoy Mateys! See you next December where we will have a new theme, more fun, great food and more treasures.”