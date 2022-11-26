By ALLEN MOODY
Highlands Sun Editor
SEBRING — The Classic Sebring 12 Hour Pistons & Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network week actually consists of two different events. Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is running its Sebring Historics, while the Classic 12 Hour races are a collection of different races, although a number of cars and drivers will compete in both. After all, when you own a classic racecar, why not get as much time with it on the track as possible?
The Classic 12 Hour isn’t a single 12-hour race, but is named for the 12 consecutive hours of racing that will take place Saturday between noon and midnight. Teams competing in the Classic 12 will run four races over the weekend, with three of them taking place Saturday. The teams in the Classic 12 will have a few hours early Sunday to make any needed repairs on their cars, but more importantly, see where they are in the overall standings. The Classic 12 Hour champions are determined by totaling all four of the races. As was the case in last year’s Classic 12 in Run Group C, a car can win three of the four races, but still not win the overall title and the special-edition B.R.M. Chronographes watch that has gone along with an overall group victory.
The format rewards consistency and racing clean, which happen to be the keys to winning the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March.
One aspect that makes the Sebring Classic 12 Hour Pistons & Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network unique to the racing world is the inclusion of the airplanes in the event. With 10 planes expected this year, it will be the largest plane turnout in the event’s history. Historic Sportscar Racing President David Hinton said the event has become a favorite of the plane fraternity.
“The plane community has really taken an interest in this event and the way we treat them,” he said. “So I think we’re starting to get a bit of a waiting list for them.”
This year’s event looks to be the best yet, with an impressive assortment of cars that has been growing by the day.
Hinton said the event is a tough one to top for racing fans.
“There’s some great memories for everybody who has been going to the 12 Hours because we’re going to see cars that raced there back in the 50s and 60s, all the way up until the Daytona Prototypes from five, six years ago,” he said.
The access to the cars and drivers is an added plus, Hinton said.
“They’re going to get access to get up close to all these cars, talk to the drivers, talk to the mechanics — it’s full access in the paddock,” he said. “We open up Green Park and down by the hotel, they have the hairpin, the safety pins and they’re open for spectators. It’s a full access weekend and they’re just going to see a large collection of Sebring history.”
While there will be plenty to see on the track, there’s plenty to see off the track — and that’s in addition to the vintage airplanes, which will feature a collection as impressive as any to have appeared in previous years.
“We’re going to have a car corral on Saturday,” Hinton said. “The Backdraft Cobra Clubs come in to set up a display. Last year they bought like 25 Cobras. And then we’re also going to have the British Car Club coming from the West Coast of Florida. So there’s cool stuff on track but there’s also going to be some great, great stuff going on in the paddock, too.”
Hinton was hopeful to see another good crowd at this year’s event and believes it’s going to be the best yet.
“If you like cars, and you like planes, there’s no place better,” he said. “For the race fan who is used to just going to the Mobil 1 12 Hours, this is so different because it’s just a step back in time. And you’re going see the last 60 years, 70 years of Sebring history play out in front of you.”
Tickets are available at HSRtickets.com or will be available at the gate during the event. Single-day, weekend or four-day tickets are available. RV parking and tent camping are also available.