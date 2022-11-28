Pittsburgh Miami Football

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For Pitt, it’s bowl season. For Miami, it’s next season.

Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention.

