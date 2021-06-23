In our nation of freedom of speech and press, much advertising is comparing one product to another of the same kind. “Evidence” is presented to show the superiority of their product. We will use this freedom of press and religion to compare Christianity and Islam, i.e., Jesus and Mohammed. Our evidence will be the Bible and Qur’an.
John 4 records a conversation Jesus had with a Samaritan woman. She took the opportunity to ask Jesus’ help on a long-disputed matter, “Our fathers worshipped in this mountain, and you people say that in Jerusalem is the place where men ought to worship” (John 4:20). Note that her concern was regarding the proper place: Mount Gerizim or Jerusalem. Jesus responded, “Woman, believe Me, an hour is coming when neither in this mountain nor in Jerusalem will you worship the Father”. He continued, “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:21,24). Jesus is revealing a new order of worship under a better covenant/way (Hebrews 8: 6-13; 10:19-22).
The Spirit does not specify a PLACE as holy, but rather persons: “Now, therefore, YOU are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God, having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone, in whom the whole building, being fitted together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom YOU also are being built together for a dwelling place of God in the Spirit” (Ephesians 2:20-22). This truth is further emphasized in 1 Corinthians 3:16,17, “Do you not know that YOU are a temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in YOU? If any man destroys the temple of God, God will destroy him, for the temple of God is holy, and that is what YOU are.” Likewise, there is no specific place or HOUR of prayer! “Pray WITHOUT ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). “I desire therefore that the men pray EVERYWHERE, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting” (1 Timothy 2:8). In the Lord’s prayer in John 17:1, as Jesus prayed. He lifted up His eyes to HEAVEN. And in His model prayer to the disciples, He instructed, “Pray, then, in this way: Our Father who is in HEAVEN” (Matthew 6:9; caps added).
Yet, some 600 years later, Muhammad declared in the Qur’an, Surah II, 144, “We have seen the turning of thy face to heaven (for guidance, O Muhammad). And now verily We shall make thee turn (in prayer) toward a qiblah which is dear to thee. So turn thy face toward the Inviolable Place of Worship. [The Ka‘bah at Mecca], and ye (O Muslims) wheresoever ye may be, turn your faces (when ye pray) toward it. Lo! those who have received the Scriptures know that (this Revelation) is the Truth from their Lord. And Allah is not unaware of what they do.” One of the Five Pillars of Islam is to pray five times a day facing Mecca or Makkah.
The Holy Spirit stated in First Timothy 2:5,6 (emphasis added), “For there is one God, and ONE mediator also between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, who gave Himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.” This, my friend, is why He is High Priest, the ONLY High Priest!! Note Hebrews 4:14, “Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession” and Hebrews 8:1,2, “Now this is the main point of the things we are staying: We have such a High Priest, who is seated at the right hand of the throne of the Majesty in the heavens, a Minister of the sanctuary and of the tabernacle which the Lord erected and not man.” Revelation 5 gives us a graphic picture of the Lamb of God, i.e., High Priest, in heaven. Amen!
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.