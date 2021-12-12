”There is no gambling like politics.”– Benjamin Disraeli
The Seminole Tribe of Florida, through their Standing Up For Florida PAC, is currently conducting a disingenuous smear campaign against companies attempting to break the iron grip The Tribe has on gambling in the state. The Tribe has spent $10 million on a TV ad “Watch Out Florida” that attacks “out of state gambling companies” trying to muscle in on their turf.
Out of state? Walmart, GM, Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Home Depot and almost all of the rest of the Fortune 500 are incorporated outside The Sunshine State. Do you boycott their products for that? Would you want any to be granted a near monopoly at the expense of competition?
In 2018, 71.5% of Florida voters passed Amendment 3 to the state constitution. Its terms moved control of gambling and its expansion from the state legislature to the voters. Amendment 3 was heavily supported by The Tribe and Disney, which saw more gambling as a threat to the family atmosphere encouraged by Mickey, Donald (Duck, not Trump), Goofy & Co.
The recent signing of a 30-year compact between The Tribe and the state ignores Amendment 3. Nothing new for our MAGA governor and legislature. They also torpedoed amendments on class size, restoration of felons’ rights, and land preservation. Guess our opinion doesn’t matter, their lame platitudes about “the will of the people” notwithstanding.
Las Vegas Sands, The Creek Band of Indians (Alabama), Draft Kings, and Fan Duel are now circulating petitions to get two amendments on the 2022 ballot to open Florida to their gambling operations. You know, the free enterprise system GOP lawmakers claim to support, except when they don’t. The Tribe has gone on the warpath over these petitions, which require almost 900,000 signatures, by a “blocking” campaign using intimidation, harassment and threats to kill the ballot initiatives. One petition director claimed “I have seen blockers before, but not like this. It makes canvassers fear for their safety.”
And that $500 million yearly compact pledge from The Tribe to the state? The guarantee is only good for the first five years of the 30-year deal. With tribal lands largely exempt from state and federal taxation, do the math, then remember how advantageous it is for “outsiders” to buy gas, cigarettes and alcohol on reservation land where excise taxes do not apply due to tribal sovereignty.
If you believe that The Tribe is owed reparations for their shameful treatment during the three Seminole Wars and Andrew Jackson’s murderous Trail Of Tears in the 19th century, then by all means support the compact and ignore the petitions. However, if you oppose monopolistic practices that discourage competition, then remember that the petitions are only designed to put the issue on the ballot for the voters to decide, not the empty suits in Tallahassee. If “Florida is open for business,” as the governor proclaims, then he needs to back up his words with his actions.
And get your bets down on which side will win.
Main sources: SBN Nation 11/7/18 and Politico 11/29/21
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident.