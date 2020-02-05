LAKE PLACID — The lot has been cleared and is being prepared for the new Placid Lakes Dollar General at the corner of Placid Lakes Boulevard and Lake Groves Road Northwest. It will be the third Dollar General store in the Lake Placid.
The store will be to the north of Casa Tequila on the same side of the road. Barring any hurricanes or other unscheduled delays that interfere with construction, the “grand opening is slated for late summer 2020,” Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said.
The site plans provided by the Highlands County Engineering Department show the General store will be 9,182 square feet in total. The entrance to the store is on the Lake Graves Road NW side of the building, according to current plans.
Petkovic also said the store would employ approximately 6-10 people, “depending on the needs of the store.” Apply online for available positions at dollargeneral.com/careers.
If it seems like there is a Dollar General everywhere you look, you might be right. Petkovic explained how the company selects locations.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” Petkovic told the Highlands News-Sun in an email. “The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice as we generally serve customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive. We also take competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”
Dollar General sells name brand and “private” brands that range from groceries, clothing, health and beauty, home décor, cleaning supplies and seasonal items.
According to Dollar General, there were 16,094 stores in 44 states as of Nov. 1, 2019 with about 144,000 employees.
Construction on another Dollar General is well underway at the northwest corner of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue.
Another store that will be constructed soon is at 9200 State Road 66 and Orange Blossom Boulevard in Sebring.
Petkovic said Dollar General is a good neighbor to have.
“Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of Serving Others,” she said. “Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.”