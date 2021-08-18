LAKE PLACID — A few years ago, the Placid Lakes Home and Property Owners Association thought it would be appropriate for the community to have a memorial to veterans. They decided the best spot for it would be in Tobler Park, at the entrance to Placid Lakes.
So, spearheaded by Greg Dunlop, who is the board vice president, today there is an impressive 50-foot-tall, American flag flying in the park. It is positioned so it can be seen from the road and from Lake June. At night it is well-lit. In fact, fishermen say the flagpole helps them find their way back to the boat ramp in the dark.
Under the flagpole a plaque reads, “In Honor of the Men and Women that have Served in the Armed Services.”
Now, to add to that recognition, the board approached the county about adding bricks around that flagpole. The county enthusiastically agreed to the concept.
The bricks are being sold for $24.50 each. The name of the veteran, rank, branch of service, and years of service will be etched into the brick. If the veteran served during a war or conflict, that too can be included. Living veterans can have bricks too.
Dunlop has already reserved a brick for his dad, who served during World War II in the Philippines and earned a Bronze Star. A brick in the park is a good way to give tribute to a veteran.
The association plans to have enough bricks laid by November so they can have an official ceremony on Veterans Day. If you would like to reserve one of these commemorative bricks with your special veteran’s information on it, call Dunlop at 863-840-3231 or call the office at 863-840-2816.
Placid Lakes is located about three miles southwest of the town of Lake Placid, on the south side of Lake June. Tobler Park is just over the bridge on the right as you enter the community. You do not have to reside in Placid Lakes to purchase one or more of these veteran’s bricks.