PLACID LAKES — The cars lined up to drive through the firehouse, the volunteers sliced the pork and the ladies auxiliary put the barbecue dinners into carryout boxes.
In a backroom of the firehouse, Fire Chief Mark Fortier used a spoon to put baked beans into hundreds of styrofoam cups and lids.
All this activity was for one organization’s benefit: The annual barbecue fundraiser for Placid Lakes Fire Station No. 39 on Washington Boulevard. The firehouse volunteers barbecue the beef, the pork, and sell dinners at $10 each. Locals eat it up.
“Last year we sold about 500 dinners; this year we’re looking at about 600,” Fortier said, which made it worth his while to work hard enough to make his arms ache. Six-hundred servings of great baked beans with bacon and they were all going out the door.
This is the 40th annual barbecue dinner fundraiser for the fire station, which serves the community of canal- and lakeside homes, quiet streets, gopher tortoises, black bears, great-horned owls, and starlit nights. The money goes to purchase items the county budget doesn’t cover.
“We use it to buy T-shirts, hats, kitchen items and other incidentals around the firehouse,” Fortier said. “We also use the money to send volunteer firefighters to fire school in Avon Park and for other training items.”
There were at least 10 cars lined up during the Sunday afternoon event as the ladies took the money from the cars and placed dinners, sometimes four at a time, in bags into the cars.
“We do this every year, it’s a great price and we love these guys,” said Cindy Waterson, who was picking up three dinners: one for herself, one for her husband, and one for her daughter. “We depend on these guys for a lot, they save lives.”