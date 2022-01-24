LAKE PLACID — Placid Lakes home builders who got off to a somewhat rocky start are on their way to reaching their dream: to provide inexpensive, startup homes for young families. They hope to build more than 30, inexpensive homes and sell some of them and rent the others.
The literature accompanying their online sales site states: “Our goal is to build new affordable houses that can produce double-digit returns for us and our investors.”
“We build three-bedroom, two-bath homes with or without garages, and can build custom homes with two bedrooms,” said Yoav Benjo, who along with his partner, Sephan Bensaadon, make up Genesis Homes 4 Sale. They are also associated with B&B Investment Solutions, and purchased lots in groups of five or six when they can. They then use subcontractors to pour the foundations, erect the walls, install the electricity, plumbing, and finish work.
The company uses All-About Realty Inc., in Lake Placid as their selling agent, Benjo said.
The two Israelis are a friendly pair who oversee the work at the properties, usually groups of four to six lots in the sand and scrub south of Lake June.
“I came to the United States nine years ago,” Benjo said. “We started in Miami and we believe this is a good place to build homes – it’s the country, people need to find quiet places to live.”
Benjo and Bensaadon have general contractors’ licenses; Bensaadon has been building residential and commercial properties for decades.
“I have been a general contractor since 2006, and have built and renovated restaurants and homes in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, on both the east and west coasts of Florida,” he said. “I helped build a lot of big venues, including a Bass Pro Shop.”
Buyers of some of their first newly constructed Placid Lakes homes ran into issues, indicating the pair may have had a shaky start. The new owners, who contacted the Highlands News-Sun, found slanted interior ceilings, roofs with uneven crowns, and improperly installed plumbing and air conditioning units that weren’t in working order.
Jerry Eller and his wife purchased a home from Genesis Homes 4 Sale on Alba Drive in the summer. They contacted the Highlands News-Sun to complain about the state of their new home. The Ellers and two other buyers of new homes gave a tour of their houses to point out problems.
At the Eller house, a plastic water bottle had been allowed to dry inside a newly poured concrete sidewalk. Eller’s new driveway was so chunked that it had to be repoured. He showed heating and air conditioning company receipts that documented repeated attempts to repair the home’s new air conditioning unit.
The P trap in three houses had been improperly installed, which led to methane gas from sewage to back up into the house.
Then there was the leaky plumbing and ill-fitting finish work.
Bill Semple, who bought the house on Alby Drive with his fiancee in late summer, said at the time, “Our entire master bathroom is not even sealed, so we’re going to have to rip out everything, the water is getting into the drywall.” The problem has since been repaired.
Like two other homeowners, Semple’s home lacked a P trap – a simple turn in a downpipe that prevents methane from backing into the house.
“The second we opened a hole to have a washer and dryer installed, the house just smelled like a septic tank,” he said.
Benjo remembered the issue with the smell, saying the missing P traps had been overlooked by inspectors before the concrete pads had been poured for the homes. “We have fixed the missing P traps in those homes and we don’t overlook them anymore,” he said.
Comcast, Verizon and other internet companies do not provide internet access on every street in Placid Lakes. However, Greg Wilson bought his house after Zillow listed the house as having internet access. Wilson, who is from New Jersey, could lose his job with the banking corporation because he relies on secure internet access. He works from home to take care of his mother.
“They say they have Comcast (internet) here,” Wilson said. “It was a complete lie. I was able to move here because I work remotely in New Jersey. Then I learned Comcast won’t come out here.”
According to Bensaadon, internet service is not the builders’ responsibility. Internet access is promised on the online real estate listing, which Zillow and other real estate brokers design.
Genesis Homes 4 Sale began fixing the issues in the Alby Drive houses in early fall; they sent workers to replace cabinets, install P traps, fix ceiling fans, and in one case, to replace a drooping ceiling above a shower, and other items homeowners pointed out.
“They’ve been coming out and repairing everything, the builders,” Wilson said. “They started doing that after we talked to them, probably about three weeks. They fixed the backroom ceiling fan, which was missing a screw, so it was shaking.”
Benjo also showed receipts that indicated the repairs he’d done to ensure homeowners are content.
“We have gone back and fixed everything,” Benjo said. “We even replaced the 12-by-12 tile with a new tile that is 24 by 24 inches. It is more expensive. We also re-installed better cabinets.”
“We did notice there are things that are being done better in the new homes than in our three,” Eller said. “For instance, return air vents in each room that our homes don’t have.”