Placid Lakes Christmas carolers raise spirits

LAKE PLACID – Christmas caroling? Bah, humbug!
Fortunately, people who still believe in such “trite” holiday traditions took to bicycles, golf carts and even motorized wheelchairs on Thursday afternoon to sing holiday favorites to their neighbors.
“We gathered at Catfish Road and Placid Lakes Boulevard, we went up the Fruit Section (where streets are named Lime, Lemon and after other fruit) then we went around Lake August, stopping by a dozen houses,” said Larry Landress, the Placid Lakes resident who organized the caroling.
The goal was to reach out to neighbors who felt it necessary to avoid COVID-19 or were home without family, or those who needed cheering up – including those who know that singing carols is actually very uplifting. The medicine worked, Landress said. People came out of their homes to listen as the crowd of cyclists and golf cart passengers sang to them.
“The people were really touched,” Landress said. “One couple who once threw a Christmas party every year hadn’t this year because of COVID. They came out of their homes and their eyes actually teared up.”
Another couple, recovering from illness, came outside and thanked the carolers. “They told us how much it meant to them,” said Landress, who belongs to a bicycle club that rides regularly on Saturday afternoons.
“At a meeting of the Lake Placid Home & Property Owners Association, we were talking about the Lake Placid Christmas Parade, and I decided to put something together for Christmas,” he said.
They sang at a woman’s home who relied on a motorized wheelchair.
“She decided to join us and accompanied us on the rest of the caroling,” Landress said.
There were moments of laughter, too, as dogs occasionally barked along with the songs.
“I would say we sang to about 50 different people,” said Landress, who knows a lot of his neighbors. “We hit Carey Avenue, Ronald Road Northwest, and all along Lake August Boulevard.”
It was so much fun that the group will do it again next year.
“Everyone wants to do it again,” Landress said. “We touched many lives.”
For more information on next year’s caroling, call Landress at 434-981-4099.