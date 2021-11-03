LAKE PLACID — On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m., the Placid Lakes Property Owners Association will be breaking ground for a lasting memorial for veterans. The ceremony will take place around the existing flagpole at Tobler Park. The park is on Lake June as you enter the community from Catfish Creek Road.
Over the past few months, the association has been selling bricks to line the area around the pole. The bricks will have the name of a veteran, living or deceased, engraved into it.
To date, 120 bricks have been reserved. The cost is only $24.50. Board member Greg Dunlop oversees sales. His phone number is 863-840-3231.
So, if you have a soldier in your family that you would like to remember, call Dunlop. Any branch of service, any war or conflict, anyone who is currently in the military, or is a veteran is eligible. Also, the person purchasing the brick does not have to live in Placid Lakes.
Placid Lakes is a community about three miles southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. The memorial will also have a statue near the flagpole, along with the brick garden right near the shoreline.