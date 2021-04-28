LAKE PLACID — Eighteen Placid Lakes residents who live on the many canals leading to Lake June were on hand last Saturday for one of their yearly scheduled canal clean ups.
Brad Schuman, who led the crew, said, “We pick up brush and grasses floating to keep the canals open to boaters.” They focused on Canal #1.
The Placid Lakes Home Owners Association members are dedicated to keeping their subdivision clean and attractive to potential new residents. They also hold a number of street, culvert and canal clean up days throughout the season.
A number of residents have adopted a street or avenue where they walk or drive their golf carts and pick up refuse on a weekly basis. They find everything from discarded masks to tossed lottery tickets to diapers, thrown empty beer cans and fast food lunch bags.
Jim Draves and his wife Paula along with Cathleen Venator and Dixa Tanner were ready early Saturday to receive their assignments while Marc Saracho, Gary Stanich and Kurt Devore began unloading discarded branches.
The Association’s message: “Take your refuse home and toss it in your garbage container so your neighbors do not have to pick up after you.”