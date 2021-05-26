LAKE PLACID — During this pandemic, a lot of things have changed and we’ve all had to adapt. So, on May 22, the Placid Lakes Home and Property Owners Association held an outside meeting. Traditionally, their formal meetings are held inside the air-conditioned building commonly called ‘Town Hall.’ But, instead of a typical evening meeting, this one was held out in the parking lot. It actually looked more like a golf cart convention.
But, with the American flag flying under cloudy skies and gusty winds, Parliamentary Procedure still dominated the flow of the meeting. President Steve Whitworth controlled the mic and advanced through the agenda with new business, old business and committee reports.
Some of the topics were: an update on the pickleball courts that will be built using funds from the Special Benefits District; veteran recognition at Tobler Park; a new playground; and discussion about a parcel of land known as the J-Tract.
Committee reports included: membership, Facebook, tree trimming, canals, a website, lake watch and security. Whitworth also thanked those members who have been cleaning up trash on the side of the roads. He talked too about ATV’s driving recklessly down Lake Groves Road.
Approximately 40 members were present for the meeting. At one point there were nearly 800 residents in the association, but that number has dwindled during the pandemic. Many of the members are seasonal. A lot of them did not come to Florida this year. Membership in the HOA is voluntary and the dues are only $25 a year. To join, call 863 465 4888.
As part of being a Placid Lakes property owner, residents can get a gate pass for Tobler Park. The county park offers picnic areas, a boat ramp and a beautiful view of Lake June.
Placid Lakes is a deed-restricted community about four miles southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. While it is laid back, it does offer a park, boat ramps to Lake June and Lake Placid, a Mexican restaurant, a golf course, a volunteer fire department, a convenience store with fuel, churches and a new Dollar General store.
On Saturday, June 5, the association will sponsor a ‘Furry Friends’ event. It’s actually the Highlands County Humane Society Drive. It will be held at the Placid Lakes Community Center (Town Hall) at 2010 Placid Lakes Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please bring quality canned cat and dog food, treats, kitty litter, chew toys, Dawn soap (kills fleas), water hoses, etc. Monetary donations will be accepted as well. You might even find a pet to adopt at the event.