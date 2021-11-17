LAKE PLACID — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was a beautiful day to remember all the members of our military. But it was a really special occasion at Tobler Park in the Placid Lakes community just southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. That’s because of the groundbreaking event there to begin a lasting tribute to those who served.
Actually, this was the latest phase of what started five years ago with the installation of a ‘huge’ flagpole right on the shore of Lake June. That was followed by a plaque in the ground, honoring all who served. Now, to expand on that the groundbreaking was to show everyone where a brick garden will go. Those bricks will each be engraved with the rank, name, branch of service, war or conflict, and the years served of the solder being remembered.
Placid Lakes Home & Property Owners Association president Steve Whitworth came up with the idea. Then, Association vice-president Greg Dunlop took it upon himself to take orders for these special bricks, which will line the area in front of the flagpole. The bricks are being sold for $24.50 each. Currently, 120 bricks have been made or are on order. If you’d like one for your service member, living or deceased, call Dunlop at 863-840-3231.
The ceremony itself started off with the raising of the gigantic flag. Two members of the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid had that duty. They were Commander Fred Pierce, retired Air Force, and Vice-Commander Pete Ruiz, retired Army. The flag was so big that Wilbur Ampey Jr., retired Army, stepped forward to help.
Then Whitworth thanked the crowd of about 70 people for coming. He brought it to everyone’s attention that, in addition to the familiar branches of service, there was one called the Women’s Army Corp in World War II. The latest branch is the U.S. Space Force. He commented too that he has two boys in service.
Pastor Jeff Taylor of the Placid Lakes Baptist Church spoke about how our freedom is through those who served. He said they were ordinary people who did extraordinary things. He prayed for our country and especially for vets who are suffering today.
Father Vincent Clemente, pastor of St. James Catholic Church, followed with a prayer and blessing as he sprinkled Holy Water over the site and the bricks on display.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck spoke about how Veterans Day is a sad day when we remember all our vets. She talked about how her grandfather was in World War I, and her father and her uncle were veterans. Plus, she pointed to Richard Tuck in the front row and praised him for his three Purple Hearts.
At this point, the shovels were brought out and Dunlop, Arlene Tuck and Whitworth had the job of breaking the ground where the bricks, a silhouette of a soldier, and later a statue would become part of the lasting Veterans Memorial.
After the ceremony, Richard Tuck spoke about his Purple Hearts. He was in the Army during the Vietnam War. On two separate occasions he was wounded by gunfire and received Purple Hearts, but he continued his tour.
Then, on April 18th, 1968, he was riding on an armored personal vehicle when they went over a landmine. He was blown up into the air. He said he had an ‘out of body experience’ and had the feeling of drifting away. The next thing he knew he fell to the ground and his lieutenant fell on top of him. When he woke up in a hospital, he could not see. Eventually, his sight returned.
After his discharge, Tuck went on to serve as a road deputy and later as a supervisor for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He retired after 37 years. Today, he finds himself legally blind.
Again, bricks are available for the beautiful memorial park.