If you are a snowbird or moved here from up north you are often shocked by the amount of garbage thrown from cars and trucks that litter our street culverts. To be honest, you do not find that done in northern towns and cities.
Those throwing their garbage probably don’t subscribe to the paper so they won’t be found reading any stories about keeping Highlands County’s streets clean.
The Placid Lakes Home Owners Association held their annual membership drive earlier this year. Signs requesting membership lined Placid Lakes Boulevard. Two of them read, “Improving neighborhood values,” and “We’re improving Placid Lakes.”
The Placid Lakes Home Owners Association took a real step in finding a way to keep the streets clear of refuse and make real the membership signage of adding value to and improving Placid Lakes. There were a number of options, but the idea that seemed most practical was to ask resident volunteers to adopt a street to keep it clear of refuse.
With money provided by the Special Benefits District funds, Association President Steve Whitworth purchased orange vests and grabbers and delivered them to residents who adopted a street. A crew of over 14 road warriors now regularly work the streets, avenues and boulevards of Placid Lakes, picking up the refuse. The vests give visibility and the grabbers add to the safety to assure that the volunteers won’t become contaminated by the garbage.
The Placid Lakes resident volunteers work the most messiest streets on a regular basis. They have picked up tossed masks, fast food cups, beer bottles and cans, empty liquor bottles, losing lottery tickets, dirty diapers and now and then a bagged dead animal.
One volunteer said he actually picked up over a hundred empty alcohol bottles in one area alone. Mid-March, a couple picked up six bags of trash. They picked up nine bags on the same street two weeks later.
Volunteers are still needed for a number of streets. Placid Lakes residents can visit the website, placidlakes.org, to choose any street they view needing regular cleanup.
The following streets are currently kept clean by:
- Steve and Kim Whitworth on Lake Groves North and Parker Street Northeast.
- Kurt and Cheryl Deboer on Placid Lakes Boulevard north of Lake Groves Road to Catfish Creek Road.
- Tom and Pat Meisenheimer on Challenger Street.
- Nick and Marcia Price on Lake August Loop.
- Will Stratton on Washington Boulevard Northeast and the Community Center triangle.
- Suly Pritchard on Lincoln Road Northeast.
- John and Connie Luke on Placid Lakes Boulevard, south of Lake Groves Road to Island Parkway.
- Frank and Kristie Busch on Lake Groves Road Northwest and Placid Lakes Boulevard to the Duke Energy substation.
- Lee and Lynn Bialek on the golf course loop, Lincoln Drive Northwest, Placid Lakes Boulevard, Grissom Northwest, Sheppard Northwest and Claremont Northwest.
- Volunteers from the Lake August Lake Association on Washington Boulevard Northwest, Placid Lakes Boulevard to the loop.
If you observe a driver or passenger, anywhere in the county, tossing their refuse out their vehicle windows, try to get their license number and report it to the Sheriff’s Department. A few fines may stop some of the littering.
Other associations in Highlands County can take the example of the Placid Lakes Home Owners Association so their town and subdivision can continue to improve its neighborhood value as well.