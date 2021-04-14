LAKE PLACID — If you live in Placid Lakes and haven’t seen the commotion in the parking lot across from the new Dollar General, you might want to ask you neighbors about it. What it is amounts to The Chop House food trailer dishing up great food.
For over 4 months now, cook, George Moore has been setting up his huge food trailer on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings at 5pm. He stays until he runs out of food. But, don’t worry, he usually has enough.
Moore, who is a lifelong Lake Placid resident got his cooking experience working for over 16 years at Beef O Brady’s in Lake Placid. Currently, he is a cook at Advent Health hospital in Sebring. His food truck is an overflow for him and his three children who are all students at Lake Placid Middle School. They work side-by-side preparing and serving up one to-go meal after another. (By the way they all follow Covid-19 guidelines.)
Since there’s only one restaurant in Placid Lakes, The Chop House is a welcome diversion. Placid Lakes is about 4 miles Southwest of the Town of Lake Placid; so, visiting the food truck saves going uptown. Also, people getting off of work in Sebring who live in Placid Lakes can call ahead and order. They can pick up their food and be a hero at home when they arrive.
Here’s what you can order: Cuban sandwiches, Philly Steak & Cheese, pulled pork, chicken tenders, fish or chicken sandwiches, seafood platters, and wings, wings, wings. You can get 5 wings or 50 of them to nibble on, along with 5 different sauces. On Wednesdays and Fridays, add grilled or fried shrimp to the menu.
Customers who already enjoy The Chop House food and keep coming back are Scheamel Bates, Diana Nieves, Noel Sanchez, and Richard Barrier. They pretty much tell the same story.
Bates, a real estate rental manager, likes the burgers ‘all-the-way’ on Texas toast and the fries. Nieves and Sanchez, teachers at LPHS, order it all. They say they are never disappointed. Meanwhile, Barrier, 81, is retired from Indiana. He leased school buses to corporations for a living. Now he lives in Placid Lakes. He favors the fried shrimp and burgers.
Several customers who may have been in the ‘Witness Protection Plan’ and didn’t want their names mentioned, made a confidential point that the Cuban Sandwiches are the best they’ve ever had.
So, now you know! The exact location is Placid Lakes Blvd and Lake Groves Rd. The Chop House phone number is 863 441 0690. They even take credit cards. Nice people – great food!