LAKE PLACID — Contractors are breaking up and removing the present sidewalk on the west side of Placid Lakes Boulevard. Contractors are using their carpentry skills to rebuild the form that will hold wet concrete until it dries. Once the concrete dries, the wooden boards used to define the sidewalk’s boundaries will be removed.
The work is part of a Highlands County government project, called the Placid Lakes Sidewalk Improvements/Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. The goal: to replace the old sidewalk with a new one that has ramps, is free of broken or rising edges so residents don’t trip and fall.
According to the request for proposal the county released for the work in May, the work also includes the installation of detectable warning surfaces, which are distinctive surface patterns of tiny domes detectable by cane or underfoot that alert people with vision impairments of their approach to street crossings and hazardous drop-offs.
The contract also calls for the milling and resurfacing of existing side road approaches, striping and installation of sod within the rights of way along Placid Lakes Boulevard.
According to the contractor on site Tuesday morning, he and his crew will remove and replace about 650 feet of sidewalk – the length of more than two football fields.
The prime contractor – Excavation Point Inc. – has 75 days to complete the project, the county’s RFP states. The work will cost $69,373, a county spokesperson said.