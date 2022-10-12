Placid Lakes water quality just fine, utility says

LAKE PLACID — If Placid Lakes residents had drinking water during and after Hurricane Ian, they can probably thank Nathan Brewer.
For the past 26 years, Brewer has operated the set of wells on Washington Boulevard that draw water from the Floridan aquifer, some 1,300 feet below street level. As with similar municipal systems all over Florida, the powerful well pumps pull the water to the top of tall tanks, where a spinning aerator removes excess hydrogen sulfide – the source of the rotten-egg smell that does not reach homes or businesses once the water is treated.
On Wednesday overnight (Sept. 28) into Thursday, as the heavens went dark and hurricane winds pounded the ridge upon which Placid Lakes sits, Brewer, his wife Ashley and their young child kept an eye on the system, plugging leaks and being on hand in case the backup generator shut off.
The reinforced buildings are strong enough to handle just about any wind, and Brewer did all the work, obviously, but it was an adventure for the youngster.
“Me, my wife, and my 7-year-old daughter were out there all night, keeping the water running,” Brewer told the Highlands News-Sun. “We had small leaks, but we got them fixed.”
Though they lost the porch on their manufactured home, they were safe and sound inside the utility property, the windows of which were boarded up.
“We stay there and man the place in case the generator doesn’t start and we wait it out,” he said. “That way I can be there if something major happens.”
Brewer stands by the quality of the water the system produces for thousands of customers who drink the water and use it to shower, wash dishes and clean clothes. A letter from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was placed in the mailboxes of Placid Lakes Utilities Inc. customers this week, warning of higher0than-allowed levels of Trihalomethanes (TTHMs) in the drinking water.
The warning is unconnected to the effects of Hurricane Ian.
When used in the treatment of drinking water, some disinfectants combine with organic and inorganic matter present in the water to form chemicals called disinfection byproducts, the DEP says. TTHMs are among those byproducts.
According to the DEP, four quarterly samples from Placid Lakes’ public drinking water system from 2021 indicate a running annual average TTHM concentration of 89.52 micrograms per liter at the Wildcat Street location and 86.12 micrograms per liter at the Washington Boulevard location. It should be no higher than 80 micrograms per liter, DEP says.
The DEP recommends using bottled water until the situation is fixed, but Brewer says there is no need to worry.
According to water utility officials, a change in chemical processes at the Placid Lakes water plant returned TTHM levels closer to 39 micrograms per liter.
“Following our elevated TTHM concentrations in the sample collected in August 2021, we adjusted our chemical treatment at our water plant,” the letter states. Brewer also will test the water weekly instead of monthly.
“The water is 100% completely safe,” Brewer told the newspaper. “It’s been fine since 2021, that is just a letter we are required to send to our customers. We monitor our water more often than companies that market bottled water.”’
The next DEP test, in November, will show TTHMs have returned to below-normal levels, he says.
According to the DEP, some people who drink this water over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. The health risks linked with TTHMs in water are very small, compared to the risk of potentially deadly infectious diseases in drinking water that is not disinfected, the DEP says.