Placid Lakes water quality just fine, utility says

The spinner on the top of the large water tanks aerate water as it hits the air from the Floridan aquifer, 1,300 feet below street level. A Florida DEP warning against drinking the water no longer applies, the utility says.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — If Placid Lakes residents had drinking water during and after Hurricane Ian, they can probably thank Nathan Brewer.

For the past 26 years, Brewer has operated the set of wells on Washington Boulevard that draw water from the Floridan aquifer, some 1,300 feet below street level. As with similar municipal systems all over Florida, the powerful well pumps pull the water to the top of tall tanks, where a spinning aerator removes excess hydrogen sulfide – the source of the rotten-egg smell that does not reach homes or businesses once the water is treated.

