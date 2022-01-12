LAKE PLACID — Members of the Placid Lodge #282 Free and Accepted Masons held an installation of its 2022 officers on Monday night. The positions are filled for one year.
The evening started with a steak diner with the members’ families and friends. At least one child played with the toys in the kid’s corner, created by the late Albin Pelski, while the adults enjoyed a time of fellowship.
After dessert, guests were ushered into the temple for the installation ceremony; an important event and one of very few open to the public. The installing Master was the Worshipful Brother Tom Boardman, Installing Chaplain was Right Honorable Brother Ed Lanham and the Installing Marshal Illustrious Steven Steele.
Steele took each officer to be installed to the altar and gave each person the apron and medal to correspond with the office when they took their oath. Steel then seated the officer at his station within the temple. A prayer was said before the installation took place.
The newly installed officers were Worshipful Master, Paul McGehee; Senior Warden, Worshipful Brother Marcus Lanfier; Junior Warden, Robert Roe; Treasurer, Ricky Hartwell (absent), Secretary, Worshipful Brother Robert Chatterton; Senior Deacon, Rodney Cullen; Junior Deacon, Mark Kinsey; Senior Steward, Larry Newton; Junior Steward, Michael Asbury (absent); Chaplain, Worshipful Brother Frank Kielbasa; Marshall, Worshipful Brother Nick McGehee; Tyler, Lee Andrus and Organist, Worshipful Brother Ed Beacan (absent).
A highlight of the evening was the passing of the torch from 2021 Worshipful Master Nick McGehee to his father, incoming Worshipful Master Paul McGehee.
After concluding the public portion of the ceremony in prayer, officers introduced their spouses or family members who supported them. Steven Steele was also recognized for being a “33rd” which is an honor bestowed on few for their dedication to the fraternity.
Other guests recognized represented local civic organizations and clubs such as the Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club, Miracle League, Lake Placid Garden Club, Sharing and Caring and other Masons from different lodges.
The Fraternity is community minded and supports many non-profit organizations from letting clubs use their facilities at no charge to hosting fundraising events for community members in need. The money the Masons make from their semi-annual fish fries are dispersed back to the community.
Freemasons are the world’s largest and oldest Fraternity. The Placid Lodge was fully chartered on April 20, 1949. There are about 57 members.
“The Freemasons turns good men into the best of men,” Chatterton said. “By doing so, you can elevate all people in the community so they can live richer, fuller lives.”
Chatterton also said anyone who is interested in being a Mason should ask him or another Mason. He can be reached at 863-257-3233. The Fraternity is non-denominational, but members must believe in a “supreme being.” Meetings are the first and third Tuesday of the month with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.