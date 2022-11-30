HSN-tidings112422a.jpg

SEBRING — Are you looking for a fun, family-friendly event this holiday season where you can wear all the plaid you want and sing along to familiar tunes? Then look no further — the 10th annual Plaid Tidings Holiday Concert event will fit the bill.

Plaid Tidings Holiday Concert, is a festive event put on by Moore Performing Arts, Inc. The concert is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Highlands Lakeside Theatre in downtown Sebring. This kid-friendly musical event is sure to bring out the holiday cheer as attendees can enjoy a variety of vocal performances and skits.

Recommended for you