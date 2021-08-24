Planes, trains, automobiles
The better things in life result from an efficient infrastructure of highways, seaways and airways. The ability to transport goods and people from one place to another quickly has improved the quality of life in ways we scarcely think about. The FAA is supported by the citizens. Without them, air travel would not be possible.
The property that our national railroads occupy was largely provided by the people and their financial support. We can bring in cheaper goods from other countries on an overnight basis thanks to the collective efforts of the American people whose tax dollars help to provide and maintain our national highways.
Flowers and fruit are flown into the US from South America. Automobiles, household appliances and scores of entertainment items cargo in from points around the globe and are distributed across the country via the railroad, airways and highways.
Overnight carriers such as FedEx and UPS airlift cargo so that often your online orders are received the next day. We as a nation have pooled our financial resources to provide a transportation system that vastly improves our lives each day. You paid in so pride yourself in knowing you are part of the collective that made it possible.
Horace Markley
Sebring