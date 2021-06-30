Our column today is to discuss a “healthy yard” and outdoor living environment.
Greener is not always better. Yards with green grass and green hedges only can make for a boring yard, especially if they don’t have anything blooming. There actually is a lot more to it than that. Your yard can be a complicated place with a whole lot of things going on at once. Or it can be a monoculture with lack of interest and variety. A monoculture is defined as only one crop growing in an area. In this case I am defining the term as having a lack of variety or diversity.
In landscaping, diversity means a lot of different kinds of plants which, in short, means a lot of different types of insects and other life forms. Insects buzzing around your yard could be a sign of a healthy yard. What may bug you may be just what you need to keep your yard healthy.
Good bug, bad bug. Around one in 100 insects cause harm or amount to costly problems to humans. The other 99% are often beneficial. That difference is even greater with funguses and bacteria with most of them being beneficial rather than detrimental. We often consider only the things that cause harm and do not realize the benefits we reap from many organisms.
Taking the main stage. A large group of insects and other life forms are making their way into the spotlight and given much more consideration these days. This group we call pollinators, directly influence our food sources and its availability.
Most of us enjoy watching butterflies fluttering around our yard and are fascinated at the transformation they go through when a caterpillar morphs into a beautiful, winged creature. Thanks to butterflies, many people are now becoming familiar with the benefits of pollinators.
As sweet as honey. Another pollinator, well known to many, is the honey bee. The non-native honey bee gathers nectar from flowers and turns it into honey. Because we now know how important they have become to our food systems by helping pollinate about a quarter of the food we eat, they have been given a special status to many people. While they buzz in the spotlight, some 4,500 native bees also inhabit North America. They carry on in the background and fill an important role in pollination. Over 300 of them reside in Florida.
Creating a mecca of flowers and resources for pollinators in your yard might be easier than you think.
In Highlands County, our office is at 4509 W. George Blvd., Sebring. The Master Gardener Help Desk is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
David Austin is the Residential Horticulture Agent at UF/IFAS Extension in Highlands County. He can be reached at davidaustin@ufl.edu and followed on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.