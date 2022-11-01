SEBRING – Walter Curll has been in court twice to plead to his crimes and each time, he’s asked for a later date to do so.
He faces life in prison on 195 counts of child pornography and 386 counts of having images that depict material that is harmful to a minor. That’s 581 counts of a crime that is punishable by five years in jail. If convicted on every charge and his sentence is served concurrently, that would come to 2,905 years in Florida State Prison. In Florida, they simply give you life after so many counts.
He was to plead no contest to reduced charges on Monday, but when Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked him if he was ready to accept the state’s offer and plead to the charges, he asked for more time.
He told Estrada that he needs to find a place for his dog to live and to find a place for his property if he goes to jail permanently. That would take a conversation with his wife in Georgia — but she’s out of contact right now. That’s also what he told Estrada when he was to plead to the charges on Oct. 17.
“That’s the same thing he said last time he was to plead to this case,” prosecutor Tatiana Dimitroff told the judge. “It’s not a valid reason again, we object. If he didn’t take a plea today, the court should set it for trial.”
Estrada decided not to let another plea date slide by.
“Nov. 30 is jury trial status,” Estrada told him. “On Nov. 14, if he doesn’t accept a plea then, he gets a trial.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit received an Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce tip in May 2021 that described a child pornographic images had hit a specific URL at a Sebring address — allegedly Curll’s. When the local law enforcement got a warrant to search his electronic devices, they allegedly found the rest on a cellphone and laptop belonging to Curll.
According to prosecutors who would discuss the details of Curll’s plea, he will serve prison time.