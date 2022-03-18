SEBRING — Dalton Hooks, the young man charged with DUI manslaughter in the November 2018 death of teenager Andrew Warren Stephens, may be close to a plea deal with prosecutors.
William David McNeal, Hooks’ defense attorney, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that Hooks has accepted an offer from prosecutors to avoid a trial, but his client wants McNeal to interview the person who drew his blood to test his alcohol level.
“He has accepted it, based on me getting this last deposition done,” McNeal told the judge as Hooks stood quietly beside him at the podium. “As long as I can get that deposition done, between now and the end of April that would be our preference.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada that the plea offer has a time limit. He also said Stephens’ relatives have a say in whether he can offer Hooks a plea.
Estrada also will once again allow Hooks to appear virtually from his home in the Carolinas. Estrada told Hooks he had to attend court in person after the defendant drank from a soda in front of his computer as prosecutors played portions of the 911 call from the fatal accident. Hooks also seemed anguished by hearing the 911 tape for the first time.
Estrada warned Hooks to act appropriately when appearing virtually.
“You will be wearing your Sunday best, you will sit there in a chair,” Estrada said, “because we’re going to be talking about things that will affect your life.”
Hooks’ next hearing is April 20.
According to crash reports, Hooks was on State Road 8 when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving spun across both lanes of traffic, overturned several times and came to rest near some trees. Stephens, who was thrown from the bed of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene after the pickup truck rolled over him.
A 15-year-old female passenger in the cab of the pickup truck was slightly injured. She called 911 after the crash.